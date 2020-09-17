e-paper
Punjab school events: Green Land kids take part in declamation contest

Teachers and students sang – ‘Hum hain Hindustani, Hindi bhasha humko pyari hai’– to mark the importance of the country’s most widely spoken language.

ht-school Updated: Sep 17, 2020 17:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A student of Green Land Convent School, Ludhiana, with her poster.
         

Green Land Convent School, New Subhash Nagar, Ludhiana. organised various activities online including doha recitation, Hindi slogan writing and declamation contest on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

Students of classes 4 and 5 took part in a ‘doha gayan’ activity wherein they recited dohas of Kabirdas, Rahim and Tulsidas.

They also gave speeches on the significance of Hindi.

All students of classes 6 to 8 participated in a slogan writing activity. The students pledged to safeguard their national language.

BCM Kindergarten kids recite dohas

BCM Kindergarten, Chandigarh Road, celebrated Hindi Diwas to make the students understand the importance of the day. Students introduced themselves in Hindi. They also recited ‘dohas’ and explained their meaning. Principal DP Guleria appreciated the efforts of teachers and students.

First aid training session held online

A first aid virtual training session was organised by BCM School, Basant Avenue, Dugri Road, for students of the primary wing.

Children were told the meaning of First Aid and were guided on how to have a well-stocked first aid kit at home. A detailed demonstration on how to bandage a cut or scrape was also given. to the students.

Students honoured by SGPC members

Students Sri Guru Hargobind School, Thakkarwal, were honoured by members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Monday for excelling in a Gurmat competition.

They also participated in an online quiz competition where they got second position at the district level.

