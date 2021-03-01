Punjab school events: Learning science made fun at Kendriya Vidyalaya

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Zirakpur, organised an event on the theme: Scientific technology and innovation to mark National Science Day celebrations.

The objective was to inculcate scientific and rational thinking in young minds. Students performed various experiments based on the concepts of density, neutralisation reaction, acid-bases and various synthetic indicators like phenolphthalein, methyl orange. The activity helped them understand the concepts better.

Newton’s laws dealing with scattering and dispersion of light were also explained to them. One of the most interesting performances was a rap song performance in tune with the electromagnetic wave.

Shri Guru Hargobind Public School, Ludhiana

The school celebrated the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas on Saturday. Students delivered lectures on the life and teachings of the guru and recited shabads and poems.

TSSM, Ludhiana

The birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas was celebrated by students and staff members of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial (TSSM) Senior Secondary School, Shimlapuri, Ludhiana, on Saturday. A poster-making competition was organised on the occasion.

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir, Ludhiana

Udham Singh Nagar, celebrated Guru Ravidas Jayanti on Saturday. Floral tribute was paid to the saint, poet and philosopher, who stressed on omnipresence of the divine and compassion for all. Principal Ranju Mangal told students to move on the path shown by the guru.

Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

The school, in partnership with Colgate Palmolive India Ltd, conducted a virtual oral health education workshop for primary students. Guest host Sofia Hans emphasised on creating a habit of brushing twice a day. The children enjoyed participating in the interactive session which included games, educative flip charts with audio visuals etc. At the end of the session, they took a pledge to take good care of their teeth.

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir, Ludhiana

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir, Kitchlu Nagar, celebrated the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas on Saturday. Students were familiarised with the role of the guru as a preacher of social harmony. Principal Neelam Mittar told students to believe in simplicity, equality and follow the teachings of the guru.

Guru Nanak International Public School, Ludhiana

Model Town, organised an online orientation programme for parents of students of Classes nursery and LKG on Friday. Principal Gurmant Kaur Gill spoke on the importance of education in the holistic development of a child. A PPT was shown to give parents an overview of the school.

Green Group Public School, Ludhiana

A tribute to renowned singer Sardul Sikander was organised at Green Group Public School on Friday. Chairperson Satinderjeet Kaur Jolly and principal Suzy George paid their condolences and said the world of Punjabi music has become poorer after his demise.

AKSIPS- 41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The students of Class 2-C of AKSIPS- 41 Smart School, Chandigarh, organized a class show virtually.

The children recited poems, sang songs, and performed dances of different states of India, They also got dressed as various renowned Indian personalities.

Through the show, they showcased their love for India and conveyed the message that we should respect and love our country, the diversity of which is unique.

St. Anne’s Convent School, Chandigarh

Harsh Singla, a student of Class 9 of St Anne’s Convent School became the first-ever air rifle shooter in 10m and 50m to attain individual gold medals in 45th Chandigarh state shooting championship which was held at Patiala Ki Rao Shooting Range.

He bagged six gold medals, four silver and three bronze medals in different events.

He was awarded by SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal and director, sports, Chandigarh Tejdeep Singh Saini

SRT DAV Public School, Jalandhar

The school felicitated the winners who established their mark in various events recently and brought laurels to the school.

Harmanpreet Kaur got first position in ‘ Paint the Pot ’ event organised by DAV University. Gurkamal Singh Dosanjh secured second position in the solo singing competition in Youth Flair. Nitish Kardam stood fifth in the state in an essay writing contest organised by United Nations Information Centre and Heartfulness Education Trust.

Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

The school organised a ‘Craft Your Imagination Activity’ for the children of its pre-primary wing.

Students were asked to save pencil shavings over the week and then use them to create their own masterpieces. The children came up with amazing designs and impressed all. This activity helped explore their creativity.