Punjab school events: NSS camp at Shishu Niketan draws to a close

The seven-day NSS camp at Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22, concluded on Saturday. A plethora of activities were organised including talks on career counselling and yoga sessions.

The main focus was on the cleanliness drive which was inaugurated by mayor Ravi Kant Sharma. The entire stretch from the school till the gurdwara in Sector 22 was cleaned by the volunteers with the help of the civic body’s staffers.

Special emphasis was put on activities related to Covid awareness. Besides mask and soap distribution, the NSS volunteers also spread the message of the importance of Covid vaccination.

Ahlcon Public School, Jalandhar

Students of classes 6 to 8 of Ahlcon Public School, Jalandhar, gave mathematics presentations on topics such as basic geometrical ideas and understanding elementary shapes and circles. Pupils expressed their ideas through models and placards. The activity helped them enhance their learning abilities.

Saupin’s School, Chandigarh

Students of Saupin’s School, Sector 32, participated in the Colgate Bright Smiles Bright Futures campaign in which they learnt about the importance of brushing twice a day. During an online session which was organised on Sunday, an oral health educator made them aware of oral hygiene through games, and quizzes.

Sky World School, Panchkula

Riditya Jhalaria and Saanvi Bhardwaj of Sky World School, Panchkula, won gold medals ar the district roller skating championship. The event was organised by the district roller skating association of Panchkula on February 11 and 12 at Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula.

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir, Ludhiana

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Sector 39, celebrated International Day of Women and Girls in Science. Gursharan Kaur, TGT Science, spoke about the significance of the day. Teachers also told students how Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi, Rajeshwari Chatterjee, Kalpana Chawla, Marie Curie, Vera Rubin, Rosalind Franklin have led groundbreaking research into scientific technology. Students made collages, visited the science lab, and discussed inventions.

The Udham Singh Nagar branch of the school, on the other hand, commemorated the birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu virtually. Students of classes 7 to 10 through a role-play activity depicted the lives of great women who strived for the emancipation of society. The girls showcased their acting skills and confidence by sharing short videos of themselves playing the roles of Kiran Bedi (first woman IPS), Ngangom Bala (India’s first woman footballer), Sheela Dawre (first auto driver), and many more. Chahatpreet Kaur of Class 12 gave a speech on the life history and achievements of the first female governor of India.

Green Grove Public School, Ludhiana

The school organised an online workshop on space and satellite education by the IDYM Foundation for students of classes 8 to 12.

They learnt about the importance of space technology, the basic details of satellites, and the story of the Pratham Satellite. IDYM Foundation is a platform to promote space and satellite education among the student community all around the world.

Manav Rachna International School, Ludhiana

The school held a scholarship test for students of classes 6 to 9 and 11. The test was open to students of other schools as well.

It tested students’ mental ability, conceptual clarity as well as command over current subjects. The exam will be followed by the interview round. Principal Anju Dhawan said that the programme is designed to help those deserving students who cannot afford quality education.

Jesus Sacred Heart School, Ludhiana

The LKG students of Jesus Sacred Heart School, DX-1, South City, Ludhiana, showcased their oratory skills on recognition cum class presentation day.

The tech-savvy students spoke about famous places in India. They also danced to the tunes of ‘Jai Ho’. E- certificates were given to all students in recognition of their talent. The teachers lauded the efforts of the students.

BCM Kindergarten, Chandigarh

The school celebrated World Radio Day as well as National Women’s Day. A radio show was conducted to make the students aware of how the radio became popular. A radio talk on the life of Sarojini Naidu was also held. An interactive session ‘Coffee with RJ Deepika’ was held with Manju Bhatti, coordinator, secondary wing.