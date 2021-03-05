Home / Ht School / Punjab school events: Oakridge student shines in 10m air rifle shooting
ht school

Punjab school events: Oakridge student shines in 10m air rifle shooting

A class 4 student of the school performed brilliantly in the 10-m rifle shooting competition.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:10 PM IST
Samiraaj, a Class 4 student of Oakridge International, bagged a gold medal in the state level competition in February this year.

Samiraaj of Class 4 of Oakridge International School qualified for pre-nationals (north zone) in sub-youth and youth category in the 10-m air rifle shooting competition, after competing in the state-level competition in February. He bagged a gold medal in the same competition at the district level held in January 2021. Ramanjit Ghuman, principal, Oakridge International School, congratulated him for his achievement at such an early stage of life.

Amity International School, Mohali

The Class 6 students of the school learnt to make their own magnetic compass by magnetising simple needles. They rubbed needles against bar magnets to magnetise them. Later, when they placed the needle on a cork floating over water, one end pointed towards the geographical North Pole and the other end pointed towards the geographical South Pole. Such activities help the students learn scientific concepts in a way which ensures that they are instilled in their brains forever.

BCM School, Chandigarh

A virtual CBSE Hubs of Learning meeting was organised by BCM School, Chandigarh Road, the lead collaborator school.

Principals and coordinators of all member schools participated. DP Guleria, principal of lead collaborator school, appreciated the efforts of coordinators and thanked the principals for their cooperation in making virtual conduct of activities possible even during tough times of the pandemic. The calendar of activities to be conducted in the upcoming academic session was discussed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mumbai colleges return to online classes as Covid-19 cases rise

MCom, MA and MSc exams in Mumbai University to be conducted by March 30

QS rankings: Two IIT-Bombay courses slip out of top 100

Delhi school events: Modern Era Convent organises inter-school contest

Sky World School, Panchkula

Mannat, a student of the school bagged the silver medal at the 32nd Haryana state sub-junior and junior Kyorugi and Poomsae Taekwondo Championship under the sub-junior 29 kg weight category. Director-principal Santosh Bhandari congratulated the student and her family.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab school punjab school event
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP