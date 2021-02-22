Punjab school events: Pirate treasure hunt for Delhi Public School kids

The Pre-primary wing of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, organised a ‘Pirate Fun’ activity for students during their online class.

The little ones were dressed as pirates. They sang a pirate song sporting their pirate hats. They were engaged in a gamut of creative activities such as making a handprint pirate, treasure island hunt, etc.

The activity turned out to be a great learning experience for them. The teachers lauded their efforts.

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir, Ludhiana

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir (BVM), Udham Singh Nagar (USN), paid obeisance to Madhav Sadashiv (MS) Golwalkar, the RSS’s second sarsanghchalak (chief), on his birth anniversary.

In the morning assembly, Anjula, TGT, told everyone about the life and values of Golwalkar..

The school also marked the conclusion of Road Safety Awareness Month on Wednesday.

National Road Safety Month was observed from January 18 to February 17. The theme of this year was, “Sadak Suraksha- Jeevan Raksha”.

Eklavya School, Jalandhar

Students of Eklavya School, Jalandhar, celebrated World Day of Social Justice.

Teachers told children about the significance of the day. Students of middle and higher school showcased their talent in a declamation contest.

World Day of Social Justice is an international day recognising the need to promote social justice, which includes efforts to tackle issues such as poverty, exclusion, gender equality, unemployment, human rights, and social protections.

St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

Raman House of the middle block of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, conducted an activity for budding artists to allow them to exhibit their exemplary imaginative and creative skills.

Students were asked to showcase an imaginary conversation between a tree and a human through posters, self-composed poems, or role-play.

The activity helped children understand the importance of trees on earth for the survival of humanity.

BCM Kindergarten, Ludhiana

Children of BCM Kindergarten, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana, exhibited their culinary skills in a “Cooking without fire” activity.

The purpose was to create awareness about the nutritional value of food cooked without flame, the necessity and advantages of healthy eating, and encourage students to stay away from junk food. Teachers lauded the efforts of students.

Green Grove Public School, Ludhiana

Green Grove Public School, Ludhiana, celebrated the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Friday.

Students of Class 8-B shared posters, Powerpoint presentations, and speeches. Jobanjeet, Ridhmeet, Gurleen, Mehak, Anureet, Ishmeet, Karsimar, Avneet, Paramjot, Jahanvi, Jasmine, and Sahilpreet Kaur were appreciated by school president JPS Jolly, chairperson Satinderjeet Kaur Jolly and principal Suzy George for their enthusiastic participation.