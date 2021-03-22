Punjab school events: Road safety month winners felicitated

Police DAV Public School, Police Line, Civil Lines, Ludhiana, felicitated the winners of various competitions organised during Road Safety Awareness Month, as per the guidelines issued by CBSE and under the aegis of traffic police in association with Gulzar Group of Institutes.

The competition gave students an opportunity to create awareness for safe driving through posters and paintings.

Rakesh Aggarwal, commissioner of police, Deepak Pareekh, joint CP, city, Somya Mishra, DCP traffic, and crime against women presided over the function as chief guests.

Out of the 27 winning entries, 26 were bagged by the students of Police DAV. They were awarded trophies and certificates.

Indira Holiday Home Preparatory School, Chandigarh

Then school celebrated Green Day through an online activity on Sunday. The tiny tots performed many activities to display their talent. The aim of the event was to impart practical knowledge to the students and ensure that their leaning process do not stop

Principal Ravinder Kaur expressed her gratitude to the parents and students in making the activities a success. She said such activities are important for the overall development of students.

Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

The school on Sunday announced admission results for economically weaker section (EWS) of Nursery.

All safety measures to curb the spread of Covid were taken. All attendants were asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. The draw was taken out by the students present on the occasion. Students who got the admission were delighted. The school management wished them good luck for their future.

Panaah Bhugra of Shemford Futuristic School, Panchkula

Panaah Bhugra of Shemford Futuristic School, Pinjore, has brought laurels to the institution by bagging the fifth position in the Haryana State Shooting Championship held in Sonepat. In the neck-to-neck competition, Panaah bagged a silver in sub youth, a bronze in youth, fourth position in juniors and fifth position in the senior category in air rifle shooting. The management and the school head congratulated her on the achievement.

Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojan, Ludhiana

Keshav Rai and Kanav Singla, students of 12 non-medical, qualified for the KVYP (Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana) Fellowship Award offered by the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru (GOI). They have also cleared IOQA (Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Astronomy) and INMO (Indian National Mathematical Olympiad) through IOQM (previously PRMO & RMO). Keshav Rai won accolades for being among the top 30 students in the North-west.

Janta Senior Secondary School, Jalandhar

Janta Senior Secondary School, Jandu Singha organised a two-day inter-house sports meet on campus during which students competed in various events, including 100mt race, 200mt race, 400mt race, 800mt race and basketball matches. Sports director Bhupinder Singh congratulated the winners and said that such events should be organised to highlight the importance of sports. Principal Ekta Verma congratulated the winners, who were awarded certificates, medals and trophies.