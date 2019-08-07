Rainwater reservoir we can all help build

ht-school

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 12:21 IST

Types of Rainwater Harvesting

An effective remedy for a world grappling with water shortage is that of rainwater harvesting. Learn all about this solution. Rainwater harvesting can broadly be divided into three categories based on the types of usage, the area in which harvesting is carried out and the people involved.

Storage or recharge:

Based on the type of usage, structures can either be used to store the collected water for use or to recharge nearby groundwater resources.

Urban or rural:

Rural harvesting is mostly done through traditional practices like Zing and is carried out in surface storage bodies like rivers and lakes. Urban harvesting, due to lack of open space for capturing the run off, is mostly done in sub-soil storage structures like recharge pits and wells. Rooftop or driveway harvesting:

When we say rainwater harvesting, the first thing that comes to our mind is a terrace. This greatly restricts the scope for harvesting rainwater as a considerable amount of water that falls around the built-up area is let out of the building as run-off. This run-off water should not be led into a pump for immediate use or to a source well, but it can very well be directed into recharge wells to aid in groundwater replenishing.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 12:17 IST