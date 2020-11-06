ht-school

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 18:58 IST

Ramjas School, Pusa Road, celebrates World Ozone Day

Ramjas School, Pusa Road, celebrated the World Ozone Day to spread awareness among the students about how crucial the ozone shield is for the life on Earth, its gradual depletion and the need to search for possible solutions to preserve it.

The students took part in a poster making activity, highlighting the need of the ozone layer protection. The students were advised to use environment-friendly cleaning products, prohibit the use of nitrous oxide, buying air conditioning and refrigeration equipment that do not use HCFCs as refrigerant. They were also advised to discourage the use of private vehicles and use public transport, carpool or bicycle. The students were informed about the stratospheric layer which shields the Earth from Sun’s ultraviolet rays.

Scorpion: An interesting tale of geniuses who saved world

Scorpion, an American action drama television series created by Nick Santora, is a thriller that children will enjoy watching. This story is centered on computer genius Walter O’Brien and his friends who solve complex global problems and save lives.

US Agent Cabe Gallo recruits O’Brien, who has the fourth highest IQ (197 IQ) in the world, and his own team of bright experts namely Tobias Curtis, Happy Quinn, and Sylvester Dodd. Together they solve major crises arising all around the globe. Created in 2014, this show is available for viewing on Amazon Prime Video. In the series, incredible geniuses save the world from danger and crisis in surprising ways.

The show can also be considered a a thriller because of the urge it gives to find out what happens next. It has four seasons and 93 episodes. Each episode on an average is 40 minutes long. In 2014, Live + 7 numbers showed a 4.5 rating in the key demographic, and Nielsen ratings were a 3.7. What makes this show so special is how it makes even the smallest detail feel like a super important thing. There are a million real life facts in it for you to learn. Overall, it is an action-packed show. Does it also have some comedy? You should watch it to find that out.

Inspiring biography about Einstein, the great scientist

The book titled I Am Albert Einstein, published by Scholastic, is about famous German physicist and Nobel laureate Albert Einstein who published over 300 scientific papers and changed the perception of masses towards understanding of modern physics.

The beauty of book lies in its depiction of how Einstein was happy in making mistakes and learning from them and how his curiosity played a major role in taking his life on the roller coaster of circumstances.

This book teaches us to believe in his/her own imagination, choices and hard work. It makes us understand that the universe of great people too has gone through immense difficult situations and allows us to witness their courage that kept them on foot against difficult times. This book also tells us about how Einstein was called a crazy man by people and how he became a scholar of physics and later a genius. It is a beautiful book that makes us believe in our inner strength and allows our curiosity to sail on the oceans of universe.