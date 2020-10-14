Ryan International Gurugram student tops PET regional category

ht-school

Ryan Int’l, Ggm, student tops CELA PET regional category

It was a moment of great joy and pride for Ryan International School, Sector 31, Gurugram when Ananya Bhatia of Class 9-A brought laurels to the school for her exemplary achievement in the PET category of the Cambridge English Language Assessment (CELA) examination.

The student secured the first rank in the Ryan Regional topper category (2019-20) in the CELA PET Exam”. Such accolades exemplify the motto of Ryan International group which gives an equal importance to co-curricular activities, along with academic growth.

Ryanites performed extremely well in all the categories and secured good ranks and marks. The result comes after continuous hard work of both students and teachers since last year.

Speaking on the occasion, school head, N Geeta Srinivasa congratulated each one of them and stressed on the importance of hopes and aspirations and how they are the stepping stones on the path to success.

The head of the school also appreciated the efforts of Ananya and motivated the students to take inspiration from her to further their endeavours.

ASN School, Mayur Vihar appoints its Junior Prefectorial Council

ASN Senior Secondary School, Mayur Vihar recently conducted an online Investiture Ceremony for the Junior Prefectorial Council for the 2020- 2021 session. It was a solemn occasion at which the students were prepared to don the mantle of leadership and discharge the responsibilities entrusted upon them by the school. The ceremony began auspiciously with the lighting of the lamp. The oath was taken by the Student Council. The designated students were conferred with online badges by the Principal, In-Charge and House Mistress of Middle Wing. Kavya Joshi and Pratyusha Mohanty of Class VIII were designated as the Junior Head Boy and Junior Head Girl, respectively. Sanjay Sivakumar and Diya Vohra assumed charge as the Junior Vice Heads. All the other members of the Student Council were also conferred with badges. In her address, the school Principal Swarnima Luthra congratulated the newly appointed Student Council and encouraged them to shoulder responsibilities and follow the path of honesty, integrity and loyalty. She urged the students in the audience to abide by the school rules and to always hold high the banner of the school. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Sushma Kalia, in charge of the Middle Wing.

DPS Gurugram holds webinar on Gandhiji

Delhi Public School, Sector-45, Gurugram organised Webinar Series 8.0 - ‘Remembering Gandhiji’.

The panellists discussed the relevance of Gandhian principles and ideals in the context of the present times. The discussion was moderated by Aditi Misra, director principal, DPS Gurugram.

The panellists comprised of alumni Karthik Hariharan and Bhavya Arora, Parent representatives Sumbul Khan, Roohi Trehan and Dr. Vinita Malik, in-house educators Suparna Sharma, Anamika Sethi, Mamta Kanti Kumar and Avni Mehta. The event began with a message from Dhara Jaipuria, pro-vice chairperson, DPS Gurgaon, focusing on the importance of the day. It was followed by a video of the Primary Wing students reiterating Bapu’s principles.

In the first segment of the webinar, the panellists discussed how Ahimsa can be inculcated in the community, especially the youth. There were also inspiring messages from Dr. Shayama Chona, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardee and eminent educationist, and Lt. Gen. Shankar Prasad, PVSM, VSM (Rtd).

The second segment focused on the principles of Satyagraha and how imperative it is to imbibe them in today’s times.

Messages from Dr. Ameeta Mulla Wattal, Principal, Springdales School, Pusa Road, New Delhi and Major Atul Dev, INTACH Convener, Gurgaon Chapter, were featured during the session. The participants emphasised the relevance of Gandhian philosophy in today’s scenario. The speakers also shared thoughts on simple living and sustainable use of resources during the pandemic and in its wake.

It was followed by a captivating presentation by the DPS family singing Gandhiji’s favourite bhajan Vaishnava Jana To and dancers performing to the song Ekla Cholo.

The panellists shared aspects of Bapu’s teachings that resonated with them. One of them, for instance stated that “Simple living and high thinking’, as was advocated by the Mahatma, inspires all to make lives meaningful and think of the greater good of mankind.”