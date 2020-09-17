Schools in Delhi-NCR go all out to bridge the gap virtually

ht-school

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 17:23 IST

Award ceremony at Ryan Int’ School, G’gram

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic situation, Ryan International School, Sector 31, Gurugram, celebrated the achiever’s award ceremony on a virtual platform. The school follows the visionary ideals of its founder chairman Dr AF Pinto. The guests of honour were Colonel (retd) Sant Pal Raghav and Lt Colonel Navneet Garg.

The day commenced with the prayer service, an integral part of Ryan culture, followed by the welcome speech in various Indian languages. Patriotic songs were also sung by Ryanites to bring more charm to the eventful day.

On the occasion, the achievers of CBSE Board examinations were felicitated by the esteemed guests. Thereafter the chief guests greeted everyone. The event proceeded with an energetic dance performance on the theme of patriotism. The students interacted with the guests during this event. The ceremony culminated with the vote of thanks. School head N Geeta Srinivasa addressed the students and praised their sincere efforts in organising the programme. She also complimented the young achievers and encouraged them to continue the good showing.

Ramjas School, Pusa Road, organises webinar as part of ISA project

The virtual event was an enriching experience for all the students ( HT Photo )

As part of the ongoing International School Award (ISA) project, Ramjas School, Pusa Road, organised a webinar through Zoom for the students of Classes 11 and 12 to help them develop an understanding of the skills required to be a successful entrepreneur. It was part of the activity titled Role of Startups in the World Economy. Somesh Jagga, a successful entrepreneur, was invited to address the students. A major shareholder in Dreamjar Studios, an award-winning creative agency and a sponsorship consultant for the apex body of Sport of Athletics in South Australia, Jagga shared his extraordinary journey of entrepreneurship with the students. Finding opportunities in challenges, transforming them into business plans and overcoming the risk factors involved were some of the issues he touched upon. Students were motivated to nurture hobbies, develop creativity, work on a business idea and have a strong drive to start their own venture. It was followed by an interactive session where questions related to financial management, his experience and problems he faced were asked. The event was an enriching experience for the all students.

NES, Pandav Nagar, holds investiture event

Invocation to goddess Saraswati during the event ( HT Photo )

New Era School (NES), Pandav Nagar, held the investiture ceremony on a virtual presentation. This ceremony signifies the reliance and confidence that the school consigns in the office bearers of the newly-appointed cabinet. Nikiita Kumari, a student, hosted the programme. The ceremony commenced with the Saraswati Vandana presented by Tripti Sharma. Soumya Dilwal presented an impressive thought on leadership. School director Mamta Malik, who administered the oath to the members of the newly constituted student council, laid emphasis upon the motto ‘Learning Through Involvement’ and advised the student council members to carry forth their responsibilities with sincerity and dedication. Harpreet Singh was elected as the head boy while Shreya Malik as the head girl. An excellent collage was displayed to show the snapshot of the head boy, the head girl along with the sports captain, the discipline head, the cultural head, house captains, prefects and class representatives. All were conferred with badges and sashes. A mesmerizing dance show was presented by Class-8 student Anushka Bajaj. Principal Kiran Dilwal congratulated all and proposed a vote of thanks.

JPS, Greater Noida, hosts Concurrence 2020

A plethora of activities were held during the inter-school competition ( HT Photo )

Jaypee Public school (JPS), Greater Noida, hosted its first virtual annual inter-school competition, Concurrence 2020, in association with the UP Chess Sports Association (UPCSA) and UP State Yoga Association to celebrate National Sports Day. Held through Zoom app, that mega event witnessed the participation of over 400 Students from 60 schools from different parts of the country. Present on that occasion were Jaypee Group of Schools education director Manika Gaur, president Commander SJ Singh, senior vice president MP Sharma, vice president Girish Chandra, All India Yoga Federation joint secretary Atul Nigam, yoga scholar Dr Bhawana Srivastava, UPCSA secretary and CBSE sports observer Dr. Surendra Kumar, head of the department of Physical Education Acharyakulam Haridwar and also a joint secretary in All India Yoga Federation Amit Dani, principals of Jaypee institutions and neighbourhood schools and Jaypee officials. Host school principal Meeta Bhandula welcomed the dignitaries and jury members. It was followed by a musical performance Swaranjali and a classical fusion on ‘Khelo India Jee Bhar Ke Khelo’. Bhandula said that adversities and challenges are inevitable but they can’t keep us away from achieving our goals. In addition, a plethora of activities were also organised.

Innovention 2020 held at Ahlcon Public School, Mayur Vihar

With an aim to inculcate the scientific temper among the students, the Scientia Club of Ahlcon Public School, Mayur Vihar, organised the 9th edition of Innovention, an inter-school science festival, on a digital platform due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. As many as 15 schools and over 60 students from Delhi-NCR and North East took part in it. After the welcome address by Scientia Club president Vrinda Gupta, director Ashok Pandey motivated the students to develop a quest for knowledge that leads to spectacular scientific inventions. Eminent scientist Babankumar S. Bansod, who graced the occasion as the chief guest, urged the students to harness the scientific and technological advancements for common good. School chairman Vikaas Ahluwalia encouraged the young minds to challenge and explore the limits for accomplishment of their dreams. Principal Deepak Raj Singh Bisht welcomed all the dignitaries and motivated the participants to enjoy the learning experience. In addition, various innovative contests were also held live through virtual platforms.

DAVPS, Pushpanjali Enclave, hosts annual event Spectrum

DAV Public School (DAVPS), Pushpanjali Enclave, hosted its inter-school annual event Spectrum on a virtual platform for the first time. Many schools from Delhi-NCR as well as from Tamil Nadu and Odisha participated in various competitions during that event, it was because of the collective efforts of the teachers and the school council that the event could be organised without any hurdles. This year, 45 schools took part in 13 different events. The rolling trophy, which is given to the school with maximum participation and maximum awards, was won by Jaspal Kaur Public School. The result was uploaded on the school website and E–certificates were emailed to the winners and other participants.

Device donation drive at Ahlcon I’ntl School, Mayur Vihar

Ahlcon International School, Mayur Vihar, initiated a device donation drive for its economically marginalised students, who were unable to attend online class due to lack of electronic devices and internet access amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic has caused classes to to move completely online. Without having access to any device or with the availability of only one device in a family of 2-3 siblings, many students were unable to study online. After several meetings, the class teachers and management identified those students who, if provided with a device, can continue with the virtual classes and join their classmates. In that drive, the teachers volunteered to donate devices to help those students. Three teachers donated the smartphones. After some basic formalities, an undertaking was signed by the parents and the devices were given to them. Parents were highly appreciative of this noble initiative.