IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Ht School / Shut Mumbai schools and online classes turn parents into ‘screen guard’
Representational image. (HT FILE )
Representational image. (HT FILE )
ht school

Shut Mumbai schools and online classes turn parents into ‘screen guard’

  • As parents worry, experts advise offline activities; say some kids need medical help, counselling
READ FULL STORY
By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:58 PM IST

Merely three months into the lockdown, Praket Patil’s (name changed) parents were already anxious about what was to follow for the next months.

A Class 5 student of a reputed school in the western suburbs, Praket’s screen addiction had increased massively, as he remained cooped inside his 1-BHK apartment with his parents owing to the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown.

After the schools closed last March and children had to remain confined to their homes, Praket’s screen addiction, which his parents had otherwise tried to put an end through other activities, seemed to resurface.

“He would be on the phone or on the computer the entire day. For several hours, he would play games or browse the Internet. If we tried to stop him, he would become aggressive. We had seen him being obsessed with devices, but sending him out to play or taking him out on a drive in the past would distract him. But with the lockdown in place, we had no such alternative,” said Praket’s mother Shamika, an IT (information technology) professional.

With schools in the state remaining closed for offline classes for more than 10 months, parents are having a tough time limiting their children’s screen time.

Just like schools, extracurricular activities and coaching have also moved online and many parents are struggling to come up with ways to reduce screen usage.

According to a survey conducted by OLX in June 2020, the average screen time for kids between the age of 5 and 15 years had seen a 100% rise since the first phase of lockdown in March 2020.

More than half the parents who responded in the nationwide survey said their children were spending nearly five hours more on screens post the lockdown.

Dr Sagar Mundada, a Mumbai-based psychiatrist, said a large number of parents have been approaching him with screen-related concerns.

“While the issue of screen addiction already existed before the Covid-19 outbreak, the lockdown seems to have aggravated the situation. Children are inside their homes and it is thus becoming very difficult for parents to wean them off their devices. In several cases, we have had to prescribe medicines to calm these children as they tend to get aggressive if the screen is taken away from them. A lot of counselling along with medical help has been giving results,” he added.

Praket’s family had approached a nearby psychiatrist a few days after they noticed his symptoms.

“He would attend school for two hours but spend the remaining 10 hours playing games. We tried everything — from positive reinforcements to punishments — but nothing worked. As both my husband and I were working from home, it was an added pressure on us. We then took him to a psychiatrist and he prescribed a few medicines along with some activities that we could do with him. It has been nearly four months now and we can finally see some improvement,” said Shamika.

While the standard operating procedures issued by the Maharashtra government only allow upto three hours of online learning, parents said children are invariably online for one thing or the other.

“The school lasts for two-three hours and then there are several assignments which have to be submitted online. Activities like sports and music have also moved online and in addition to all this, children want to use their screens during their breaks. That takes the screen time to three-eight hours a day easily,” said Anita Shetty, a Malad-based parent.

So far, there is no golden number suggesting the optimum number of hours to be spent on the screen.

The American Academy of Paediatrics recommends less than one hour per day of screen time for children between the ages of two and five years, and limited screen time for children above the age of five years.

The World Health Organization, in its guidelines issued in April 2019, had suggested that children between the ages of two and four should have no more than one hour of screen time per day.

Dr Prachi Agashe, paediatric ophthalmologist and squint specialist from Agashe Hospital in Kurla, said the size of the screen, the type of device used, the brightness and the distance of viewing are significant factors that parents need to keep in mind when children use screens, to avoid the associated risks like myopia and digital eye strain.

“They should also ensure that when there is a break during the online learning session, the child should essentially relax and if needed, do an activity that does not involve migrating to another screen. The time spent on the screen apart from the necessary school hours should be reduced as far as possible,” she added.

Counsellors said they have been encouraging parents to take up online and offline activities with their children to ensure a healthy mix of both.

“For instance, if they watch a small recipe video and then spend some time in actually making that recipe, it is an engaging activity and this is a constructive use of the screen time,” added Raheen Jummani, a Mumbai-based psychologist.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai school online classes
app
Close
e-paper
A special assembly in progress at MGM Public School , Ludhiana.
A special assembly in progress at MGM Public School , Ludhiana.
ht school

Punjab school events: Patriotic fervour marks R-Day across schools

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:56 PM IST
  • Students from schools across Ludhiana saluted the national flag, sang patriotic songs, and recited poems dedicated to freedom fighters to mark the day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Over 200 students from Classes 6 to 12 participated in the conference with enthusiasm.
Over 200 students from Classes 6 to 12 participated in the conference with enthusiasm.
ht school

Delhi school events: DLF Public School organises 2-day MUN conference

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:53 PM IST
  • The conference, which was attended by over 200 students from Classes 6 to 12, was inaugurated by school executive director Dr. Mrignaini and moderated by Social Science HoD Mukesh Choudhary along with her dedicated team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sia Kapoor
Sia Kapoor
ht school

Sia Kapur of BBPS shines in asteroid search campaign

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:50 PM IST
  • Sia Kapur, a Class 5 student of Bal Bharati Public School (BBPS), GRH Marg, has discovered three asteroids in the Kalam Centre Asteroid Search Campaign organized by Kalam Centre in New Delhi in association with International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alpana Baveja, Principal, Manav Rachna International School, Sector-51, Gurugram
Alpana Baveja, Principal, Manav Rachna International School, Sector-51, Gurugram
ht school

Academic excellence, development of essential life skills required for success’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:45 PM IST
  • The current times are extremely exciting with the current pandemic having ushered in the most challenging times for our society and government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Unsplash)
Representational image. (Unsplash)
ht school

Delhi school events: Govt Boys Sr Sec School creates 2nd virtual library

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:29 PM IST
  • The virtual library will help students of Classes 9 to 12 develop the habit of reading newspapers and competition-related materials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Madhura Patil gets the first vaccine shot in the presence of CM Uddhav Thackeray at BKC on Saturday.(HT Photo )
Dr Madhura Patil gets the first vaccine shot in the presence of CM Uddhav Thackeray at BKC on Saturday.(HT Photo )
ht school

26-year-old first to be vaccinated at BKC centre in Maharashtra CM’s presence

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:33 PM IST
  • A dietitian working with the Asian Heart Hospital in BKC, Dr Patil has been working with Covid-19 patients at the BKC centre for the past six months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhavan’s Old Student society (BOSS) donated books to Open Eyes Foundation.(HT)
Bhavan’s Old Student society (BOSS) donated books to Open Eyes Foundation.(HT)
ht school

Punjab school events: Bhavan’s alumni arm donate books to needy

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:18 PM IST
  • Senior principal Vineeta Arora appreciated the efforts made by BOSS and said that it has sincerely committed itself to the betterment of the society, truly exemplifying the fundamental values of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Success can be achieved by following one’s dream and doing what he/she loves, say Rhino Records founders Akash Kadiyan (left) and Devashish Jindal.(HT)
Success can be achieved by following one’s dream and doing what he/she loves, say Rhino Records founders Akash Kadiyan (left) and Devashish Jindal.(HT)
ht school

You can find success on roads less travelled too

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:10 PM IST
  • The first part of this new series features Devashish Jindal and Akash Kadiyan who have founded the entertainment firm Rhino Records that makes catchy video songs that promote India’s diverse regional music, culture and talent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Class 9 student Aryan Kohli, centre, won the best bowler award.(HT)
Class 9 student Aryan Kohli, centre, won the best bowler award.(HT)
ht school

Delhi school events: Aryan of Ryan International shines in cricket tournament

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:06 PM IST
  • ﻿They are not only equipped to achieve good ranks in the academics field but also are equally trained to their best potential for performing well in their extracurricular activities including sports.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kendriya Vidyalaya.(Hindustan Times)
Kendriya Vidyalaya.(Hindustan Times)
ht school

Punjab school events: Youth fest concludes at KV

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:29 PM IST
  • A plethora of activities were organised during the festival like aerobics, taekwondo, karate, kickboxing, yoga, poster making, slogan writing and poem recitation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.( HT PHOTO)
Representational image.( HT PHOTO)
ht school

Maharashtra: Covid vaccine for general public after 6 months

By Surendra P Gangan, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:26 PM IST
  • The general population is expected to get the dose after it, which means the wait for them ranges between three and six months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahlcon Group of Schools director and NPSC ex-chairperson Dr. Ashok K Pandey (in pic) was the guest of honour and main speaker.(HT)
Ahlcon Group of Schools director and NPSC ex-chairperson Dr. Ashok K Pandey (in pic) was the guest of honour and main speaker.(HT)
ht school

HT PACE organises exclusive webinar

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:23 PM IST
  • Season 2 of CSP will be divided in different categories as per the new curricular and pedagogical structure of the primary, middle and secondary school students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
ht school

Vaccines: Rescue team for immune systems

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:41 PM IST
  • With India on the verge of joining the rest of the world by immunizing its population of 1.3 billion against covid-19, there couldn't be a better time and occasion to also understand what is vaccination?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Representational image.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
ht school

Mumbai metro-3 car shed on salt pan plot: Whose land is it anyway?

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:37 PM IST
  • The Uddhav Thackeray government allotted 102 acres of salt pan land to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for building an integrated car shed in Kanjurmarg, in east-central Mumbai, last year in a decision opposed by the Centre, which claimed ownership.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A student of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, showcasing his creativity during the virtual activity.(HT)
A student of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, showcasing his creativity during the virtual activity.(HT)
ht school

Punjab school events: DPS kids showcase creativity

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • The little artists created art using twigs, dry leaves, pebbles, grass etc. The activity helped develop their motor skills and imagination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP