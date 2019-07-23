Springdales School, Pusa Road, promotes the reading habit

Springdales School, Pusa Road, began its Book Week with a special assembly to ensure that books form an integral part of our lives.

Books were once the most prized possession but in recent times their importance has diminished due to phones, i-pads, and notepads. School headmistress Soma Banerjee declared the book week open with a lamp lighting ceremony. The theme this year was “The Future Is Here: Is The Educator Ready?” The book week ended with a valedictory function which had fun activities like quizzes, children coming dressed as fairy tale characters and the introduction of books to the students in an effort to broaden their mind into the world of books.

An excerpt taken from Rabindranath Tagore’s work, Kabuliwaala, was a fitting end to the assembly. The dance recital, a mix of Bharatnatyam, Kathak and Oddissi, presented by the students left everyone spellbound. Vijaynti Saawant, editor CBT and Scholastic, graced the occasion. She applauded the school’s efforts to enhance reading habit among students. The week that went by was filled with activities like poetry writing, creative writing in both English and Hindi, and a motivational talk by mountaineer Captain Sandeep. The students attended a session on personality development conducted by Lucky Pucchrat.

To widen the creativity of students, exercises like collage making, poster making were held. The students were introduced to the world of books through story telling session by Sonia Bareja and puppet shows that were held to keep the young minds engrossed in the world of books.

At Springdales, an event like the Annual Book Week holds a lot of importance as it emphasises the importance of books to the young impressionable minds of children so that they will devote some quality time to reading in their daily lives. It also sensitises parents to the importance of reading books so that they can inculcate the habit into their children. Irrespective of the fact whether or not they find the time, a good number of students are taking the initiative to make reading a habit despite their vast syllabus. In other words, most members of this happy tribe seem to have mastered the trick to make time for one of their favourite activities.

