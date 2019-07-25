St Froebel School gets a new student council

A spirit of unity, courage and dynamism filled the air when St Froebel School, Paschim Vihar, conducted its investiture ceremony.

The event began with the lighting of the lamp of knowledge and an invocation to goddess Saraswati by the school choir. Principal Dr Ragini Kaul administered the oath to the student council. The newly elected student council members pledged to work earnestly and uphold the glory of the institution while receiving their badges and sashes from the principal. They took a pledge to hold the motto of the school in high esteem.

The head boy, head girl, sports captain and house captain proudly held flags of SFS. The principal congratulated the elected student council and stressed on the significance of setting priorities and urged them to take up the responsibilities with commitment and integrity. She reminded the cabinet members to discharge their duties with diligence, truthfulness and sincerity, and be multi-taskers.

