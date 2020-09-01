e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / HT School / Chandigarh: Webinars on civil services organized

Chandigarh: Webinars on civil services organized

Held through the month of August, the webinars addressed significant subjects like method of preparation for the exam, subject choices, life of a civil servant and so on.

ht-school Updated: Sep 01, 2020 18:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Bhavan’s Old Students Society (BOSS), the alumni arm of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, organised a set of webinars for civil services aspirants of the school.
Bhavan’s Old Students Society (BOSS), the alumni arm of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, organised a set of webinars for civil services aspirants of the school.(HT )
         

Bhavan’s Old Students Society (BOSS), the alumni arm of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, organised a set of webinars on the theme: Mission Civil Services, providing guidance to students aiming to crack the Indian civil services examination.

Held through the month of August, the webinars addressed significant subjects like method of preparation for the exam, subject choices, life of a civil servant and so on.

Bhavan alum Chandrajyoti Singh, AIR 28, batch of 2015 and Aditya Bansal, AIR 104, batch of 2010, conducted a webinar offering pertinent and practical guidance to students about acing the examination. They spoke on the topic ‘Ace it by keeping it simple’.

In another webinar, a panel of speakers comprising Yashanjit Singh, IRTS, batch of 2011, Isha Duhan, IAS, batch of 2014 and Navya Singh, IFS, batch of 2017 addressed the high schoolers on ‘Life in the civil services’.

A question and answer round at the end of the session for clarification of doubts and queries was also held.

Over 300 members attended the series of webinars.

tags
top news
India writes to Facebook, alleges it is the latest ‘tool’ to create social disturbances
India writes to Facebook, alleges it is the latest ‘tool’ to create social disturbances
The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis
The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis
GST collection fell 1% in August 2020 over the previous month
GST collection fell 1% in August 2020 over the previous month
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh orders probe into attack on Suresh Raina’s relatives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh orders probe into attack on Suresh Raina’s relatives
‘Give jobs, not empty slogans’: Rahul Gandhi’s latest jab over JEE, NEET
‘Give jobs, not empty slogans’: Rahul Gandhi’s latest jab over JEE, NEET
Xi’s call for bolstering defences in Tibet ‘unrealistic’: Lobsang Sangay
Xi’s call for bolstering defences in Tibet ‘unrealistic’: Lobsang Sangay
UP: 32 members of extended family found Covid-19 positive
UP: 32 members of extended family found Covid-19 positive
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyJEE main 2020Unlock 4

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In