e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Hum-safar: Fellow Traveller a poem by Javed Akhtar. Watch video

Read the English translation and watch Javed Akhtar recite the original Urdu version of his poem Hum-safar about what the coronavirus lockdown meant to the poet and writer.

ht-weekend Updated: Sep 05, 2020 17:03 IST
Javed Akhtar (Translated from the Urdu version by Rakhshanda Jalil)
Javed Akhtar (Translated from the Urdu version by Rakhshanda Jalil)
Mumbai
Migrant workers walking towards Farrukhabad and Sultanpur pause during a sudden dust storm, along NH24 near Indirapuram in New Delhi on May 10, 2020.
Migrant workers walking towards Farrukhabad and Sultanpur pause during a sudden dust storm, along NH24 near Indirapuram in New Delhi on May 10, 2020. (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
         

Walking barefoot

On the scorching-searing road

Melting in the heat of the sun

Carrying their bundle of hunger and thirst

Both have set out from the Big City

To return to their small house in their small village

The house

That is far, far beyond

The strength of their feet

And the resolve in their heart

Who knows how far away?

When the gates of the factory

Were shut in their faces

When the contractor

Threw them out of a partly constructed building

 

Who was there to look after them?

There was no hope on any path

The city was deserted

Every building seemed as though a stranger

All the houses and shops

Had their eyes closed

And in that city

Where they had toiled for years

These two

Were aliens

Even the Houses of all the Gods were locked

Where could one go to beg?

Only a silence echoed all around

Even those loudspeakers were silent now

That would tell them till yesterday

Who they were

And what their true and complete identity was

Listen to us, they would say, and understand:

They are the sons of Babur

And you are the son of a Maharana

Your history is different from theirs

Your values are different from theirs

Your faith is different from theirs

And those loudspeakers too were silent now

That used to say:

They are the worshippers of idols

And you are the soldiers of Ghazni

You are the steadfast walkers on the true path

Your belief is different from theirs

Your hopes are different from theirs

Even your destination is different from theirs

Your paths, too, are different

All the loudspeakers dispensing such wisdom and knowledge

Are silent now

And the two of them can see

Their path is the same

Walking barefoot

On the scorching-searing road

Melting in the heat of the sun

Carrying their bundle of hunger and thirst

They have been walking like this for centuries

Both burning alive from the fire in their bellies

Now, both have realised

There are only two castes in the world:

Rich and poor

All else are lies.

Javed Akhtar has written the scripts of several well-loved Hindi films, penned lyrics that have won him five National Awards and is a former Member of the Rajya Sabha. He received the Padma Bhushan in 2007.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
India, China defence ministers agree to give peace a chance but PLA build-up in Ladakh continues
India, China defence ministers agree to give peace a chance but PLA build-up in Ladakh continues
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
Andhra Pradesh retains top position in ease of doing business 2019 ranking
Andhra Pradesh retains top position in ease of doing business 2019 ranking
Showik remanded to NCB custody, to be confronted with Rhea Chakraborty tomorrow
Showik remanded to NCB custody, to be confronted with Rhea Chakraborty tomorrow
Railways to start 80 more special trains from Sept 12, reservations from Sept 10
Railways to start 80 more special trains from Sept 12, reservations from Sept 10
How people, technology help Facebook fact-check posts for accuracy
How people, technology help Facebook fact-check posts for accuracy
‘PM must explain’: Chidambaram targets govt on Covid-19, economy
‘PM must explain’: Chidambaram targets govt on Covid-19, economy
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In