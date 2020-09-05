Hum-safar: Fellow Traveller a poem by Javed Akhtar. Watch video

ht-weekend

Javed Akhtar (Translated from the Urdu version by Rakhshanda Jalil)

Walking barefoot

On the scorching-searing road

Melting in the heat of the sun

Carrying their bundle of hunger and thirst

Both have set out from the Big City

To return to their small house in their small village

The house

That is far, far beyond

The strength of their feet

And the resolve in their heart

Who knows how far away?

When the gates of the factory

Were shut in their faces

When the contractor

Threw them out of a partly constructed building

Who was there to look after them?

There was no hope on any path

The city was deserted

Every building seemed as though a stranger

All the houses and shops

Had their eyes closed

And in that city

Where they had toiled for years

These two

Were aliens

Even the Houses of all the Gods were locked

Where could one go to beg?

Only a silence echoed all around

Even those loudspeakers were silent now

That would tell them till yesterday

Who they were

And what their true and complete identity was

Listen to us, they would say, and understand:

They are the sons of Babur

And you are the son of a Maharana

Your history is different from theirs

Your values are different from theirs

Your faith is different from theirs

And those loudspeakers too were silent now

That used to say:

They are the worshippers of idols

And you are the soldiers of Ghazni

You are the steadfast walkers on the true path

Your belief is different from theirs

Your hopes are different from theirs

Even your destination is different from theirs

Your paths, too, are different

All the loudspeakers dispensing such wisdom and knowledge

Are silent now

And the two of them can see

Their path is the same

Walking barefoot

On the scorching-searing road

Melting in the heat of the sun

Carrying their bundle of hunger and thirst

They have been walking like this for centuries

Both burning alive from the fire in their bellies

Now, both have realised

There are only two castes in the world:

Rich and poor

All else are lies.

Javed Akhtar has written the scripts of several well-loved Hindi films, penned lyrics that have won him five National Awards and is a former Member of the Rajya Sabha. He received the Padma Bhushan in 2007.

