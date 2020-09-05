Hum-safar: Fellow Traveller a poem by Javed Akhtar. Watch video
Read the English translation and watch Javed Akhtar recite the original Urdu version of his poem Hum-safar about what the coronavirus lockdown meant to the poet and writer.ht-weekend Updated: Sep 05, 2020 17:03 IST
Walking barefoot
On the scorching-searing road
Melting in the heat of the sun
Carrying their bundle of hunger and thirst
Both have set out from the Big City
To return to their small house in their small village
The house
That is far, far beyond
The strength of their feet
And the resolve in their heart
Who knows how far away?
When the gates of the factory
Were shut in their faces
When the contractor
Threw them out of a partly constructed building
Who was there to look after them?
There was no hope on any path
The city was deserted
Every building seemed as though a stranger
All the houses and shops
Had their eyes closed
And in that city
Where they had toiled for years
These two
Were aliens
Even the Houses of all the Gods were locked
Where could one go to beg?
Only a silence echoed all around
Even those loudspeakers were silent now
That would tell them till yesterday
Who they were
And what their true and complete identity was
Listen to us, they would say, and understand:
They are the sons of Babur
And you are the son of a Maharana
Your history is different from theirs
Your values are different from theirs
Your faith is different from theirs
And those loudspeakers too were silent now
That used to say:
They are the worshippers of idols
And you are the soldiers of Ghazni
You are the steadfast walkers on the true path
Your belief is different from theirs
Your hopes are different from theirs
Even your destination is different from theirs
Your paths, too, are different
All the loudspeakers dispensing such wisdom and knowledge
Are silent now
And the two of them can see
Their path is the same
Walking barefoot
On the scorching-searing road
Melting in the heat of the sun
Carrying their bundle of hunger and thirst
They have been walking like this for centuries
Both burning alive from the fire in their bellies
Now, both have realised
There are only two castes in the world:
Rich and poor
All else are lies.
Javed Akhtar has written the scripts of several well-loved Hindi films, penned lyrics that have won him five National Awards and is a former Member of the Rajya Sabha. He received the Padma Bhushan in 2007.