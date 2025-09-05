Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
A new book explores fashion’s role in shaping modern societies

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 05:02 pm IST

The book explores how fashion operates as a market force, shaping postmodern democratic societies and market economies

A new book titled Fashion, Popular Culture and Political Economy by Nirupama Singh Dar was recently launched in the Capital. The book explores how fashion operates as a market force, shaping postmodern democratic societies and market economies.

Nirupama Singh Dar and Sunil Sethi
FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi, who unveiled the book, remarked, “The fact that this book has been published by Routledge, Taylor and Francis speaks volumes about the depth and significance of this work.” He further noted, “It is rare to see an Indian author published by such a prestigious house.”

Nirupama Singh Dar emphasised India’s unique position in preserving its handloom heritage, stating, “The ancient craft of handloom weaving and hand embroidery continues to thrive in India and is greatly valued. This gives India an answer to the carbon footprint challenges posed by fast fashion, which are impacting the world so profoundly.”

