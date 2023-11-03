Aashram actor Anupriya Goenka: My pursuit has been to choose the right creators and content

After making an impact with commercial films Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Padmaavat (2018), actor Anupriya Goenka has been largely seen on OTT platform. However, the actor says that she has been working parallelly in both the mediums. Actor Anupriya Goenka was recently on her visit to Lucknow(Instagram)

On her recent visit to Lucknow, the Aashram actor says, “People have seen me switching from films to web shows but that’s not the case. For me, it has been a parallel work-pattern, but it panned out this way because after the film War (2019) I had back-to-back web releases.”

Goenka clarifies that picking the medium of work was never done consciously by her. “We chose from what we get! Films and OTT may be different as a medium but for me it’s a plain simple project. Though, on OTT you have seven-eight hours, so you get more to bite in each character’s life. My pursuit has been to choose the right creators and content. I think I have made the right choices as all my shows have achieved some mark or the other and so were my films,” says the Criminal Justice actor.

The only film release she had in between was the film Mere Desh Ki Dharti (2021). “I got an opportunity to play a village girl with Divyenndu (Sharma, actor), and it was a great character to explore and speak about the rights of farmers! Recently, in Sultan of Delhi, I got to explore the glamour quotient where she is a mastermind – intimate scenes are just a small part of it! I have done more of righteous roles so far. So, it was a great experience, and the feedback is very satisfying.”

Going forward, she has three films in the kitty. “I have completed shooting for Atul Sabarwal’s Berlin with actors Rahul Bose and Aparshakti Khurrana, I did Gubaar with actor Vinay Pathak where I play a psychopath woman. Besides, I am doing an action film,” says the Sacred Games actor on a signing off note.

Deep Saxena