Actor Navneet Malik on dating Kritika Yadav: It's better to keep personal life in wraps

Actors Navneet Malik and Kritika Singh Yadav recently left fans wondering about their relationship after Kritika posted a birthday wish for the former on July 1. Actor Navneet Malik

Probe Navneet (32) about his relationship status and he confirms that the two are indeed dating. “It’s better to keep personal life under wraps, and we were happy like that,” he tells us, adding, “We managed to keep things private until her birthday post — we just wanted to share that moment with our fans. Khushiyan bantne se badhti hain, bas wahi socha tha.”

The actor, who was recently seen in The Bhootnii, goes on to describe his connection with Kritika (27) as a “matching of stars and crossing of paths.” He shares, “I’m in a space where I’m happy — we’re happy — and we want to keep things private. We hope to take it forward, maybe even celebrate our big day in less than two years. Right now, it’s all about peace.”

For the actor, who is also known for his roles in Love Hostel and Heropanti 2 (both 2022), this sense of satisfaction is carrying over into his work. “If all goes well, I have two projects lined up. One is a South project with a massive canvas, and the other is a Bollywood masala film. Work is finding me, and I am grateful for this because a lot of projects are getting stalled. So, if you are getting good roles and are part of good projects, what else could an actor ask for?,” he reveals.

Navneet says he has also made peace with the less-than-stellar performance of his last release. “Jo gaya so gaya. Horror comedy is a loved genre, but many things need to align for a film to draw audiences. Kuch toh miss hua, but I’ve learned not to stress about what’s beyond my control,” he reflects.