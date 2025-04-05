After Yashasvi Jaiswal's latest Instagram post, netizens are convinced he is dating UK national Maddie Hamilton

Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal has sparked fresh speculation about his relationship status after posting a photo on Instagram that has netizens buzzing. The young cricketer shared a picture alongside British national Maddie Hamilton and her brother, Henry Hamilton, captioned: “Time may pass but bonds never fade, grateful for moments like these.” Yashasvi Jaiswal's latest Insta post has convinced netizens that he is dating Maddie Hamilton

Almost immediately, the comment section was flooded with fans discussing the long-standing rumours linking Yashasvi and Maddie. For those who’ve been following the gossip mills, this isn't a new development—whispers of the duo’s romance have been doing the rounds for a while now.

Reportedly, Maddie, a UK-based student, has been in a relationship with the Indian batter for over three years. Over time, her appearances at Yashasvi’s matches have only added fuel to the fire. She was seen cheering for India during the Test match against England in Hyderabad last year and has also been spotted at multiple Rajasthan Royals’ games in the IPL, the team Yashasvi represents.

The rumoured couple was also seen together at Chennai airport during IPL 2024, where Maddie was seen walking alongside Yashasvi and other RR players. The visuals from that day were enough to set social media abuzz, with many believing it confirmed the long-suspected relationship.

Interestingly, it’s not just Maddie who shares a bond with Yashasvi. Her brother Henry Hamilton has also been a familiar name among Yashasvi’s fans. According to Henry’s Instagram, the two have known each other since at least 2018—the year he posted his first photo with the Indian cricketer. In fact, Henry also shares a friendly equation with Yashasvi’s brother, Tejasvi Jaiswal, further suggesting that the Hamiltons and the Jaiswals have grown quite close over the years.

While neither Yashasvi nor Maddie have confirmed the relationship publicly, their shared photos and frequent appearances together have certainly done little to keep the rumour mill quiet.