AI, longevity, and beyond: Here's what will trend in wellness in 2025

The year 2025 is set to bring exciting advancements in fitness and wellness, focusing on personalised and tech-driven approaches. From virtual healthcare sessions to AI-powered wellness platforms, the future of health is about accessibility, precision, and sustainability. The world of wellness is evolving rapidly, and 2025 promises to be a transformative year for health enthusiasts.

Here’s a look at the key trends to expect in 2025 as predicted by experts

1. Age-specific workouts

Fitness trends will put a strong emphasis on age-specific workouts, focusing on the unique needs of individuals at different life stages.

“Hormonal changes impact our body in many ways, so workouts must adapt,” says wellness expert Vesna Pericevic Jacob. By tailoring exercise routines to match these changes, these workouts will help improve health, boost performance, and prevent injuries. The goal is smarter, personalised fitness that supports vitality and well-being as we age.

2. Virtual healthcare sessions

The future of mental health care is virtual. Therapists will use VR and AR to hold virtual sessions, allowing people to get help from home. AI-powered chatbots will offer 24/7 support, giving instant responses to those in need. These tools will help solve problems like limited resources and the stigma of asking for help. As mental health becomes more important, these advancements will make support easier to access, faster, and more available to everyone. “Therapists will deliver mental health services remotely using VR or AR,” says Dr M Wali.

3. AI-driven wellness

AI-driven wellness platforms will revolutionise our approach to health in 2025. “Personalised wellness solutions powered by AI will become the norm,” predicts Dr Manan Vora, an orthopaedic surgeon.

By analysing data like genetics, lifestyle, and biomarkers, AI will provide tailored recommendations for fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. This growing sector, with a projected market value of $30.56 billion by 2030, will make personalised health more accessible and precise than ever before.

4. Longevity

Longevity will take centre stage in 2025, with an increasing focus on living longer and healthier lives. Forecasted to reach $610 billion by the end of 2025, this trend is set to soar, according to a report by Global Wellness Index. “Longevity will be huge, with breakthroughs in supplements, NAD drips, and muscle-building technologies,” says cosmetologist Kiran Lohia. Anti-ageing supplements, fitness-tracking gadgets, and apps will be in high demand, promoting overall health and vitality.

5. Natural rejuvenation

2025 will bring a shift towards natural treatments that stimulate the body’s regenerative processes. Skin boosters and biostimulatory products, such as salmon DNA, PRF, and exosomes, will rise in popularity.

These treatments promote collagen production naturally, offering results that look authentic. “People want results that look real and are making their own collagen boosters. Plus, biostimulating injections will become increasingly popular” says Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta. As people move away from fillers, natural rejuvenation will take centre stage.