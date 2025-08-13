AI startup Perplexity offers to buy Google Chrome for $34.5 billion, gets trolled online

If you thought tech drama had peaked this year with Elon Musk backed Grok's AI anime wife “Anie”, think again. In a move that left the internet somewhere between amused and bewildered, artificial intelligence startup Perplexity has decided to make an unsolicited offer to buy Google’s Chrome browser… for a cool $34.5 billion. Yes, billion — with a “B.” AI startup Perplexity offers to buy Google Chrome

A little backstory

The offer, made on Tuesday, August 12, comes as part of Perplexity’s ambitious (and possibly delusional) mission to chip away at Google’s web-search dominance. But here’s the kicker: Perplexity itself is valued at around $18 billion. Which means they’re essentially offering twice their own worth to snag Chrome. So how do they plan to make up the difference? According to The Wall Street Journal, Perplexity claims that several investors — including big-name venture-capital funds — have agreed to back the deal in full.

The estimated price tag for Chrome varies wildly, with figures ranging from $20 billion to $50 billion. So technically, Perplexity’s offer falls within the range — but that doesn’t mean Google’s about to bite. But the timing of the offer is rather spot on, since this whole saga is unfolding in the shadow of U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta’s ruling last year that Google illegally monopolised the search market. While Google is appealing the decision, the judge is expected to rule this month on potential remedies — and while forcing Chrome’s sale seems unlikely, Perplexity clearly saw an opportunity to make a splash.

The internet has a lot to say

The internet reacted instantly, and with brutal honesty. One person summed up the collective disbelief with, “God give me half the confidence as Perplexity trying to buy Chrome.” Another was less charitable: “This is truly clown behaviour.” Some brought receipts: “These clowns bid for literally everything. They also bidden for TikTok. They have no intention to actually purchase anything. They do it just to get attention.”

They’re not wrong. Back in January 2025, CNBC reported that Perplexity made a play for TikTok, submitting a bid to ByteDance for a merged entity involving TikTok U.S., Perplexity, and new capital partners. As one commenter put it bluntly: “Did the same shit with TikTok earlier this year. They’re making unserious bullshit offers as a way to raise their profile, and the morons in finance journalism are giving them exactly what they want.” Other reactions ranged from cutting to downright comedic: “I imagine Google would wipe its ass with this offer lol.” Another said, “Perplexity took the phrase ‘fake it till you make it’ way too seriously. A bunch of clowns in a circus.” One more comment read,“$34.6B and 1 penny is my offer.” And perhaps the most savage of all: “Perplexity made a $34.5B offer to buy Google’s Chrome. I just downloaded it for free in the app store.”

Still, not everyone thinks this was just a publicity stunt. Some argued it’s actually a masterstroke. As one pointed out, “A judge is considering divestment from Chrome as a possible antitrust remedy. By making an unsolicited bid, Perplexity is signaling to the judge there is a market for the asset if that’s the route he wants to take. I think it’s more about Perplexity trying to undermine Google than a pure intentioned acquisition offer from them. Which is, y’know, definitely in Perplexity’s best interest. I think it’s a sharp but devious idea.”

Whether it’s genius strategy or just tech theatre, one thing’s certain: Perplexity knows exactly how to keep itself in the headlines, but for how long?