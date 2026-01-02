Akshaye Khanna's first pic from sets of Mahakali surface after exit from Drishyam 3, take a look

Director Puja Kolluru recently shared a year-end selfie on Instagram featuring Akshaye, giving fans their first candid glimpse of the actor on the sets of the Prashanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). Mahakali , which stars Bhoomi Shetty as the titular superhero, marks Akshaye's highly anticipated Telugu debut and is slated for an early 2026 release.

Fresh off the killer success of the spy thriller Dhurandhar , where he played the menacing crime kingpin Rehman Daikat, Akshaye has traded his pathani kurtas for the divine robes of Shukracharya.

Akshaye Khanna is currently the man of the hour, but for two very different reasons: a string of box-office hits and a storm of industry drama. While the internet is buzzing over his exit from a major franchise — the Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 3 the actor seems more focused on his next role. Now, the first images of Akshaye from the sets of his upcoming epic, Mahakali , have finally surfaced, marking a sharp pivot from the grit of his latest smash hit, Dhurandhar .

The Drishyam 3 fallout However, the road to Mahakali has been paved with friction. Despite his career upswing, Akshaye's sudden exit from the Drishyam 3 franchise has left a trail of legal notices and heated public statements. Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak did not mince words when it came to Akshaye's departure from the franchise. Pathak claimed to HTCity: “Aas paas ke chamchon ne dimaag mein daal diya uske, ki Dhurandhar ka look aapka achha laga, ab se aap ussi look mein kaam karo, Aise thodi hota hai! Har film ka look alag hota hai. What happens is sometimes, a side actor is cast in an ensemble. And when the film works, he/she thinks the film worked because of them. But a lot of people contribute to making a film a hit.

When I had made Section 375 (2019) with Akshaye, he had no work for four years. And I had told him, that after Drishyam 2, roles will be written for him. We were such good friends, he would come to our office every month and have food with us. Achanak success sar pe chadh gayi.”