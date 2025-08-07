Anant Ambani's Vantara proposes to build rehab centre for Madhuri the elephant, pending court approval

Anant Ambani's passion project, the 3000-acre abundant animal shelter, Vantara, has taken an affirmative step when it comes to the rehabilitation of an elephant named Madhuri, in Kolhapur's Nandani area. Intense debate has followed her Supreme Court-ordained relocation to Vantara, considering Nandani had been home to the sacred being for 34 years. Vantara proposes a high-end rehabilitation facility, contingent on Madhuri's return to Kolhapur

A satellite rehabilitation centre built in close coordination with the Jain Matha and the Maharashtra government is being proposed by Vantara, for development in accordance with established animal welfare guidelines and international best practices in elephant care.

Not just this, Vantara, in an official statement, has also proposed to offer full support to any application filed by the Jain Matha and the Government of Maharashtra before the Hon'ble Court requesting Madhuri's return to Kolhapur. Subject to the Court's approval, Vantara will provide complete technical and veterinary assistance for her safe and dignified return. The proposal at hand, comes in the wake of the Jain Community's rising concerns over Madhuri's displacement in context to her being a deeply integral part of their religious life.

Additionally, the shelter has also offered apologies over their involvement, despite it simply being a response to legal diktats, stressing how the intent was never at any point to disregard or hurt the community's sentiments. "If our involvement, despite being carried out solely under court directions, has caused any distress to the Jain community or the people of Kolhapur, we express our sincere regret. Michhami Dukkadam - if any hurt was caused through thought, word, or deed, knowingly or unknowingly, we seek your forgiveness", read an excerpt from the statement.

Coming back to Madhuri's well-being, Vantara has detailed the list of facilities the proposed centre will include — a specialised hydrotherapy pond for joint and muscular relief, a second, larger water body for swimming and natural movement, laser therapy and treatment room for physical rehabilitation, covered night shelter for rest and protection, lush open space habitat for unrestricted movement without chains, sand pit for environmental enrichment and natural behaviours, fully equipped on-site veterinary clinic for 24x7 medical care, rubberised flooring platform for safe and comfortable resting and carefully formed mounds of soft sand make up the list.

Vantara's embellished proposal has been received in good confidence by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as the court verdict is awaited.