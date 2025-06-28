Anis Sajan: The Shattaf Man—From Mumbai’s Chawls to Dubai’s Boardrooms

In the glitzy skyline of Dubai, where ambition towers as high as the buildings, Anis Sajan, Vice Chairman, Danube Group, has carved a name out for himself, not just in business, but within the Gulf’s cricket community, too. Known as the ‘Shattaf Man of Dubai’ for revolutionising sanitary fittings, Anis is also called ‘Mr Cricket UAE’ given his love of the game. His journey from a chawl in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area to the boardroom of one of the UAE’s biggest conglomerates reads like a story waiting to be written. Anis Sajan- Vice Chairman, Danube Group

From Ghatkopar’s Gullys to glitzy Gulf

Anis, the youngest of three kids and full of mischief, tragedy struck when he lost his dad at the age of eight. “I did not fully grasp the concept of death, but I knew something big was missing,” he shares. His elder brother Rizwan, only 16 back then, became the man of the house, as their mum battled illness. There was little room for comfort as pocket money was a luxury they couldn’t afford. “I sold Diwali lights for a profit of ₹300. It gave me the experience of sales,” Anis says.

Anis Sajan (centre) with his sons Azhar Sajan (left) and Sahil Sajan (right)

The hustle went on to shape his future. After a stint in Kuwait, Anis worked in India at Eureka Forbes. “Knocking on doors and hearing ‘no’ repeatedly built my resilience and confidence” he says. After the Gulf War, Rizwan pushed him to give Dubai another try as Anis was reluctant to come after his experience in Kuwait. After a warm welcome at Dubai Immigration when he was greeted by the officer with “Kaisa hai”, he headed to an Indian restaurant with Rizwan in Al Karama. Seeing Indians all around made it feel like Dubai was home away from home. In the desert, Anis spotted an opportunity. One pivotal moment came with the introduction of shattaf (jet sprays) in the UAE, as it was a basic necessity in the Arab and Asian cultures.

Bayz, a 101-storey residential tower in Business Bay, features 1,100 apartment units, and its residents can enjoy stunning views of the iconic Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Canal

Every household in these countries ensures that the first thing they install is a shattaf. “The sight of tissues makes you feel constipated. And with this jet spray you cannot go wrong, because it’s the need of every house for hygiene,” says Anis. What started with 300 units a month has now reached more than 1,00,000 units per month. This gave birth to the brand Milano, which is the heart of the Danube Group.

Despite scaling big heights, Anis hasn’t forgotten where it all began. A visit to his chawl, now a high-rise, left him emotional: “The building has walls, but my memories are still stuck in the old lanes, where I used to play cricket all day long.”

A Second Identity: Mr Cricket UAE

Business might be his profession, but cricket is his heartbeat. His love for the game began with the 1983 cricket World Cup, when India won. And the passion never faded. Anis has owned cricket franchises in the Abu Dhabi T10 League Delhi Bulls. He also employs 30 people to only play local cricket.

Former Australian Cricketer Shane Watson with Anis Sajan

Anis appears as a sport analyst on TV, writes cricket columns and also supports grassroots talents across India and the UAE. But his proudest moment? Introducing the Danube Test Series and bringing the red ball format to a region that’s obsessed with indoor cricket and short formats. “Test cricket is what separates the men from the boys. It tests the temperament of a person,” he says, adding that it is important in everyone’s life, be it work or sports. It gave young cricketers in the UAE a chance to embrace the long format and sealed his reputation as not only a fan, but also a cricket visionary.

If you think Anis’ talks about cricket is just that, his home during the India vs Pakistan cricket matches feels like a mini stadium, complete with food, flags and fervour. “The India-Pakistan matches and the IPL aren’t just cricket, they’re our fourth festival after Diwali, Holi and Eid, and as Mr Cricket UAE, it’s my duty to host it and live my passion with my friends,” he smiles.

Anis Sajan with former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan

Through the game, Anis has found a way to connect with people just like he does with his business. In recent years, whenever an ICC tournament is hosted in the UAE, Anis purchases and distributes tickets among the blue-collared people for them to see their heroes play at the stadium.

At 53, he has no plans of slowing down and his sons Azhar and Sahil are also part of the Danube Group. Anis believes that his biggest success as a parent is seeing both his sons united and being responsible in their respective fields. While his older son, Azhar, has ventured into luxury home solutions by starting Casa Milano, his younger one, Sahil, has followed in his father’s footsteps and is handling Milano. They bring a fresh energy to the family-run empire. “It’s not just about success, it’s about building something that lasts,” he says.

Danube Oasiz is a contemporary development situated in Dubai Silicon Oasis that offers modern lifestyle

From gully cricket to owning cricket franchises in the Gulf, and from selling Diwali lights in Mumbai to selling jet sprays and lighting Dubai’s business corridors — Anis’ story is one of purpose, perseverance and pure passion. Just like a Test match, he is in it for the long haul.