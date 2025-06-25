Appolena actor Aditi Sharma on exiting a TV show in a month: The role was never supposed to be short

Actor Aditi Sharma joined an ongoing fantasy show a month ago only for her character’s journey to end soon after. “The role was never supposed to be this short,” she says. Reports suggested that she replaced actor Barkha Bisht in the show Jaadu Teri Nazar: Dayan Ka Mausam, but she explains that hers was a parallel lead and a new character. Actor Aditi Sharma

Aditi adds, “Today, the course of a TV show is decided in days and weeks. In less than a month, the team realised the show wasn’t achieving the expected TRPs. So, we mutually decided to let the story evolve.” Her last appearance on the show was on June 22.

Earlier, Aditi starred in the TV show Appolena, which, too, wrapped up in three months. Reflecting on career setbacks, she says, “I was in disbelief. Also, I was more stressed because I was facing some personal issues at the same time.”

Talking about her personal life, the actor opens up about the online trolling following her short-lived marriage. In March, her estranged husband, Abhineet Kaushik, levelled multiple allegations against her, which Aditi denied. The matter is now subjudice. “I was trolled, as my personal life was out in public, all thanks to someone I trusted. When your trust is broken, it hurts. At that time, I hoped that people would listen to me too but it didnt happen instantly,” says the actor. She credits her family, friends, and legal team for helping her navigate the challenging phase.

Today, Aditi emphasises that she has found peace through introspection and self-care. “After much guidance from my parents and regular meditation, I have learned to stay calm. I no longer lose my peace of mind for anybody anymore and I have learned to value my parents,” says Aditi, who is currently shooting for an OTT series.