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Art Finds Its Own Audience: Kunal Kemmu on Music, Instinct and Taking Chances

Kunal Kemmu is embracing music as more than a side passion as he reflects on moving from acting and directing into songwriting, and why instinct matters in art

Updated on: May 15, 2026 04:08 pm IST
By Samarth Goyal
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After acting, directing and now music, Kunal Kemmu seems to be steadily expanding his creative playground. The actor, who recently released Nindiya — a soft lullaby dedicated to daughter Inaaya — says music was never a sudden career pivot, but something that had quietly stayed with him for years. What began with learning guitar chords through YouTube tutorials eventually turned into songwriting sessions, private compositions for friends and now, officially released tracks.

Kunal Kemmu recently released the track Nindiya

“I’ve always been musically inclined,” Kemmu says, adding that his fascination with composing started when he began experimenting with the guitar. “While playing with those chords, there were certain melodies that I thought of and then I started making my own songs.”

For Kemmu, music is less about perfection and more about instinct. “Art is subjective,” he says. “Something simple may unexpectedly resonate with people, while something you overthink may not.” That freedom, he adds, is what draws him to independent music. “Music lets me express myself the way I want to.”

Even as he explores music and direction, Kemmu insists acting remains his “first love”. But creatively, he has no interest in staying confined. “Unless you push yourself to your limits, you won’t know what your limits are,” he says, adding that taking risks — even at the cost of failure — is part of evolving as an artist.

 
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Home / HTCity / Art Finds Its Own Audience: Kunal Kemmu on Music, Instinct and Taking Chances
Home / HTCity / Art Finds Its Own Audience: Kunal Kemmu on Music, Instinct and Taking Chances
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