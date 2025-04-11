Athiya Shetty says ‘This guy! Uff’ as KL Rahul's passionate reaction after DC win against RCB in Bengaluru goes viral

Actor Athiya Shetty was in awe of her husband, Indian cricketer KL Rahul, who delivered a masterclass under pressure, steering Delhi Capitals (DC) to a commanding six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday night. Taking to Instagram she sshared a picture of Rahul from the match and wrote ‘This guy! Uff’ on her Instagram story. KL Rahul's raw and emotional celebration quickly became a viral moment

But while his unbeaten 93 off 53 balls had fans raving, it was his fiery celebration after sealing the match that truly sent social media into overdrive.

Rahul, who launched Yash Dayal for a towering six over fine leg to finish the chase in 17.5 overs, didn’t hold back as he let his emotions take over. With a fierce look, he marched towards the pitch and made a bold gesture, as if to mark his territory. High on adrenaline, he appeared to shout something passionately while gesturing toward the stands—an emphatic moment that netizens immediately dubbed the “this is my territory” celebration.

The context made it even more special. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium isn’t just another venue for Rahul—it’s home. Having played the bulk of his early cricketing career in Bengaluru, the moment symbolised a homecoming of sorts. And the local boy made sure everyone knew that he still owned the turf.

Rahul’s knock came at a crucial juncture, with Delhi struggling at 10/2. He got going with a boundary off Bhuvneshwar Kumar and rode his luck early, surviving a dropped catch from RCB skipper Rajat Patidar—only to smash the next ball for four. From there, he built his innings patiently, reaching his fifty in 37 balls before going into overdrive, including a 22-run assault on Josh Hazlewood.

Despite wickets falling around him, Rahul anchored the chase with composure and firepower, hitting seven fours and six sixes in total. His knock not only kept Delhi’s perfect IPL 2025 record intact but also earned him the Player of the Match award.

Later, at the post-match presentation, Rahul called the stadium his home and emphasised how well he knows the ground. The celebration, echoing that sentiment, became an instant hit online—symbolising not just a win, but a statement.