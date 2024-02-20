 Awadh Queer Pride: Taking pride in their sexuality! - Hindustan Times
Awadh Queer Pride: Taking pride in their sexuality!

Awadh Queer Pride: Taking pride in their sexuality!

Deep Saxena
Feb 20, 2024 02:00 PM IST

Members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, and Asexual (LGBTQIA+) communities, with allies, participated in Awadh Queer Pride March.

Members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, and Asexual (LGBTQIA+) communities, with allies, participated in Awadh Queer Pride March in Lucknow.

Participants at the Awadh Queer Pride held in Lucknow on Sunday.(Deepak Gupta/HT)
Participants at the Awadh Queer Pride held in Lucknow on Sunday.(Deepak Gupta/HT)

Over 500 members and allies participated in the rally to spread awareness and message of inclusivity for the LGBTQIA+ community. We had wider participation from different cities of UP and other parts of the country.

- Darvesh Singh Yaduvendra, founder, Awadh Queer Pride

This is my second pride march. I love to see everyone break free of the shackles of shame and hate that society puts in our minds. I love seeing someone love each other no matter what colour, gender and sex they are... I see it’s pure and true love.

- Akashi Kuga, student

I have come from Dehradun. I make it a point to attend as many prides I can then be it Delhi, Chandigarh or Jaipur. I got a body tattoo made to make a statement.

- Natasha Negi, transmodel and runs NGO

One highlight of this year’s pride was that we see many queer couples walking hand-in-hand. So, this is a major headway we have seen in years. Also, we are making a pitch for queer marriage rights.

- Tanzeel Ahmed, social media executive

I have worn a look that makes a statement. This is my second pride march, and my looks are a statement of what I am in my mind, body and soul. I just want society, especially near and dear ones, to accept us as we are.

- Kaif Hashmi, student

I study at Allahabad University and have come here to be a part of my first Pride walk despite having my exam the following day.

- Bhartendu Vimal Dubey, law student

    Deep Saxena

    Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

