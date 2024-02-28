Bade Miyan Chote Miyan duo Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff wow Lucknow

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff wowed the audience with their awe-inspiring stunts and dance moves during an activity held at the majestic heritage monument, Clock Tower in Chowk on Monday. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff performing at the Clock Tower in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The duo made a grand entry as they did a jaw-dropping sliding stunt on the rope starting from a huge structure to the stage with a mesmerising backdrop and scintillating music.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff performing a stunt at the Clock Tower in Lucknow (Deepak Gupta)

While on the ropeway both Kumar and Shroff greeted all with a Lucknawi adaab in style. The large audience, who had been waiting for hours to catch a glimpse of their heroes, cheered them on as they landed on the stage. Fans were seen holding posters and placards to shower their love on their favourite stars.

They distributed merchandise to their fans and performed on the title track of their upcoming film Bade Miya Chote Miyan. The camaraderie between the actors was bang on as Shroff showcased his martial arts prowess with the flying kick to the bottle that Kumar was holding high above the shoulder.

Much ahead of his Eid release, Kumar wished Lucknowites in advance. “Mujhe pata hai ki abhi Eid ko aane me waqt hai, tab main yahan nahi aa paunga toh mere aur Tiger ki taraf se, usekey pariwaar ki taraf se aur mere pariwaar ki taraf se Eid mubarak,” said the Khiladi of Bollywood.

Earlier, some enthusiastic fans broke the barricading which the cop controlled using a lenient force. Some retaliated by throwing slippers at the cops. However, things were controlled soon.