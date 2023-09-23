Barrister Babu actor Dev Aditya adds that real struggle starts with the first show itself

Actor Dev Aditya asserts that, as a newcomer, all actors go through their share of down moments in the industry.

Actor Dev Aditya

“When you get a good break and start on a positive note it’s then you tend to believe that all is well. However, the real struggle begins once you get into the groove. You are meeting makers, constantly auditioning, giving mock tests and then eventually you crack the role! All is locked and just before the first day of the shoot you are informed that you are no more part of the show. At times, the information reaches you just the night before the set date. You are all prepped and then you get to know that ab nahin ho raha hai — the makers are going ahead with someone else and that hurts. But, such is life,” says the Chal Yaar Goa Chalte Hai (2019) actor.

Talking about his acting journey, Aditya adds, “After my first Hindi show Dulha Banunga Shaadi Karunga (2019), I bagged mainstream show Barrister Babu (2020). I felt that’s it, but the real struggle actually started after that show was wrapped. I was finalised for a big historical show but just the night before they informed, ‘you look a bit young for the character, so we are going ahead with another actor’. I was like please manage, add some makeup and stubble but there was no response! All my hard work went in vain. But thankfully, in a few days, I got another show Mann Sundar, where I got to play the lead (after the leap). This opportunity pulled me out of despair and made me get back on my toes.”

Aditya, who is also a musician, has done several cover songs with his last one being Raang Sharbato Ka.

“Singing keeps my passion for acting alive. For me, both acting and singing are two sides of the same coin but for now singing has taken a back seat as my show leaves me with no time. When I came from Bhubaneswar to Mumbai, I was part of a band and deeply connected with music. On reaching Mumbai, I thought of joining acting classes along with theatre and that’s how acting happened. Being an Oriya- speaking boy, if it hadn’t been about singing Hindi songs and doing Hindi plays, my diction wouldn’t have been this clear. And I wouldn’t have been able to play strong Hindi-speaking characters,” he adds on a signing off note.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.