Bengaluru backs the ballot at Lok Sabha elections 2024

On Friday, Bengalureans siezed the opportunity to vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections as thousands thronged the polling booths across the city. From first-time voters to senior citizens and more, many exercised their rights to vote this year. Bengalureans stepped up to vote on Friday

Speaking to us about the experience, Kirtana Kumar, a city-based thespian and author says, “My husband and I are dedicated voters, whether state or national elections and have been voting at the same booth - Bishop Cotton Girls School - for years. We set off at 7am and it was as enjoyable as always. Meeting old timers who all greet each other affectionately. It was heartening to see a longish queue even at 7.30am. Very smooth and well organised.”

Another voter, Anusha R, a stylist in the city shares, “This time I feel there is a huge turnout of voters as we found ourselves waiting in the queue for more than 30 minutes or so. Not just that, a lot of measures were taken to encourage people to show up such as snacks and beverages were offered to voters and an eatery also has an offer of unlimited breakfast at just 160 rupees to those who got inked. I felt the need to vote for a better future this year, one that includes a focus on youth policies, education and environment.”

The elections in the state were eligible for 2.88 crore citizens, who were voting for a total number of 247 candidates. Across booths in Bengaluru, special themes could be found such as Sakhi booths which were run only by women, a water conservation awareness booth at Basaveshwara Circle, Yakshagana themed booth at Chamarajpet, a booth based on spreading information on the benefits of Ayurveda in Balepet and so many more.

Sakhi booth in Bengaluru(Photo: Aayushi Parekh/HT)

While many were elated to be voting today, some people did face difficulties due to the sweltering weather. First-time voter Disha Rajagopalan, a B. Tech student in the city, says, “I had to wait for about an hour in the queue, but I have no complaints. It is our duty to vote, come what may. I was very excited though as it was my first time! I have voted for who I think are the right leaders and I hope for a better future, where issues such as water crisis and climate change are not weighed heavily on us."

Suprit, an IT professional, addressing the long weekend ahead says, “Voting comes first and vacations can always be planned later. My office gave us the day off so we could exercise our right to vote and that is our primary responsibility.”