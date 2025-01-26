Bill Gates describes divorce from Melinda Gates as his biggest regret: ‘We were miserable for two years’

Microsoft's co-founder Bill Gates has opened up about his divorce from Melinda Gates after more than two decades of marriage. “That was the mistake I most regret,” Bill, 69, said in an interview with The Times on Saturday. Despite his disappointment, the billionaire philanthropist admitted he feels “more cheerful now.” Bill Gates and Melinda Gates finalised their divorce in August 2021

Bill also revealed that he had “absolutely” hoped to emulate his parents’ 45-year marriage with Melinda. “I encouraged Melinda to be a bit calmer than my mother was, but we were both quite driven. I spent more time with the kids than my dad did, but the ratio was still 10:1, with Melinda doing most of the parenting. We had a wonderful time,” he explained.

The tech pioneer added, “There’s something extraordinary about spending your entire adult life with one person. The shared memories, the depth of what you’ve accomplished together, and having children—it’s all quite special. When Melinda and I met, I was already fairly successful, but not outrageously so—that happened during our time together. She stood by me through it all.”

Bill and Melinda first met in 1987 when she joined Microsoft as an employee. After their wedding, the couple co-founded the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Following their divorce, Melinda decided to leave the foundation, a decision Bill confessed left him disappointed.

“When we divorced, it was incredibly difficult. Then she chose to step away from the foundation, which I found disheartening,” Bill said.

Bill and Melinda, 60, announced their separation in May 2021 after 27 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in August 2021, with Bill describing it as one of his greatest failings. “It has to be at the top of the list. There are others, but none that compare. The divorce was miserable for both Melinda and me for at least two years,” he noted when reflecting on his shortcomings.

Since their split, the former couple has worked hard to move past their personal differences, focusing on amicably co-parenting their now-adult children. The couple, who wed in 1994, share three children: Jennifer, Rory, and Phoebe.