Bill Gates says autistic traits empowered him to become Microsoft's co-founder: ‘Deep concentration became a strength’

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, has expressed that he likely would have been diagnosed with autism as a child, if assessed today. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, ahead of the release of his memoir Source Code, the 69-year-old shared insights into his childhood behaviours that he now recognises as characteristics associated with autism. Bill gates spoke about his autistic traits in a recent interview

Gates explained, “This whole thing of Asperger's or on the spectrum is a fairly new thing, you know? It used to be autism had a fairly narrow definition that was you know clearly identifiable,” he said.

He reflected on his tendency to avoid social interaction and habits such as rocking, which he acknowledges might have been perceived as self-soothing behaviours linked to autism. "But this idea that if you're slow socialising — you know, I have a behaviour where I rock that bothers people, but that's also common so-called self-esteeming type thing. So I realized, wow, there's a bit of a pattern match there," he added.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) encompasses a wide range of conditions, including difficulties with social skills, repetitive behaviours, and communication challenges. Asperger’s, a term previously used within the autism spectrum, is no longer an official diagnosis but remains a point of reference for many.

In his memoir, Gates delves into how these traits shaped his childhood and ultimately contributed to his success. Reflecting on his early years, he remarked, “Looking back on that, because I didn't behave in a standard way, and yet, you know, that deep concentration that got applied to math and science and eventually to all those programming experiences I had, that became a strength.”

When asked about his parents’ concerns during his formative years, Gates revealed how they supported him in nurturing his unique abilities. “They worried about would I fit in," said Gates. "The two things they did, one, send me to a therapist who got me thinking about how I applied my energy and then sending me to a really great school. Those were great for me,” he said.

Through Source Code, Gates not only sheds light on his personal experiences but also underscores the importance of embracing neurodiversity and recognising how it can lead to exceptional achievements. His reflections highlight how his unconventional traits were pivotal in shaping his career and intellectual pursuits.