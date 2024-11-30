Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Book Review: Can you escape your own history? Chelsea Bieker’s Madwoman gives a chilling answer

ByAadrika Sominder
Nov 30, 2024 02:29 PM IST

Author Chelsea Bieker’s new book, Madwoman, explores mom Clove’s turbulent psyche as her life unravels. What happens when secrets refuse to stay buried? Read on

Chelsea Bieker, known for her emotionally charged narratives, adds another thought-provoking title to her repertoire with her latest book, Madwoman

Madwoman is author Chelsea Bieker’s latest work
Madwoman is author Chelsea Bieker’s latest work

It's narrative revolves around Clove, a woman who has built a seemingly perfect life away from her traumatic past and now lives as a health-obsessed mother in Portland. Her days revolve around her children and the image of stability she’s meticulously created. But this fragile world built on lies begins to crumble when she receives a letter from her estranged mother, who is serving time for killing Clove’s abusive father. As secrets threaten to surface, Clove’s encounters with Jane — a mysterious new friend — further unravel her carefully controlled existence.

Bieker’s prose is quick and immersive, blending suspense with a deep exploration of the psychological scars left by the domestic violence. She doesn’t shy away from portraying complex, imperfect characters whose choices reflect their struggles with guilt and a hint of carnal survival. 

The novel challenges traditional notions of motherhood, examining its pressures alongside the lingering effects of generational trauma. While the story carries heavy themes, its pacing and unpredictable twists keep the reader surprisingly engaged. Clove’s journey is raw and relatable, offering readers an intimate look at the duality of womanhood, what life can feel like for a survivor and how cruel society can be with their ignorant perception. 

All in all, the Madwoman delivers an impactful narrative without losing sight of its humanity, offering a story that is both unsettling and deeply resonant. 

 

Title: Madwoman

Author: Chelsea Bieker

Publisher: Oneworld Publications

Price: 499

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On