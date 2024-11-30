Book Review: Can you escape your own history? Chelsea Bieker’s Madwoman gives a chilling answer

Chelsea Bieker, known for her emotionally charged narratives, adds another thought-provoking title to her repertoire with her latest book, Madwoman. Madwoman is author Chelsea Bieker’s latest work

It's narrative revolves around Clove, a woman who has built a seemingly perfect life away from her traumatic past and now lives as a health-obsessed mother in Portland. Her days revolve around her children and the image of stability she’s meticulously created. But this fragile world built on lies begins to crumble when she receives a letter from her estranged mother, who is serving time for killing Clove’s abusive father. As secrets threaten to surface, Clove’s encounters with Jane — a mysterious new friend — further unravel her carefully controlled existence.

Bieker’s prose is quick and immersive, blending suspense with a deep exploration of the psychological scars left by the domestic violence. She doesn’t shy away from portraying complex, imperfect characters whose choices reflect their struggles with guilt and a hint of carnal survival.

The novel challenges traditional notions of motherhood, examining its pressures alongside the lingering effects of generational trauma. While the story carries heavy themes, its pacing and unpredictable twists keep the reader surprisingly engaged. Clove’s journey is raw and relatable, offering readers an intimate look at the duality of womanhood, what life can feel like for a survivor and how cruel society can be with their ignorant perception.

All in all, the Madwoman delivers an impactful narrative without losing sight of its humanity, offering a story that is both unsettling and deeply resonant.

Title: Madwoman

Author: Chelsea Bieker

Publisher: Oneworld Publications

Price: ₹499

