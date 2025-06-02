‘Bruno Fernandes will always be a red’: Fans react as Manchester United midfielder's exit rumours gain momentum

Fans of English football club Manchester United are reeling from reports suggesting that club captain Bruno Fernandes could be sold during the upcoming transfer window. The Portuguese midfielder, who has been a central figure at Old Trafford since his arrival in January 2020, is reportedly being targeted by Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal with a potential bid exceeding £100 million. According to reports Manchester United is considering selling Bruno Fernandes to Saudi club Al-Hilal(AP)

The speculation intensified after multiple outlets reported that United may consider letting Fernandes go if the offer proves financially irresistible. With the club facing pressure to revamp the squad and balance its books, Bruno’s sale is seen by some as a strategic move, albeit a controversial one.

Supporters took to social media to express their dismay and gratitude. “If this is really the end, then I'm just sad we couldn't win more trophies with you. In good and in bad, you always were there when we needed you. Bruno Fernandes will always be a red,” wrote one fan. Another added, “Bruno Fernandes. If this is goodbye, it has been the absolute finest of pleasures.”

Since donning the red jersey, Bruno has consistently been the team’s most productive attacking midfielder. In the Premier League alone, he has created 538 chances—the highest by any player since his debut. He's also scored 61 goals, placing him sixth on the list during that period, and has delivered 51 assists, ranking third.

During his time at the club, Fernandes has won the EFL Cup and the FA Cup, while also finishing runner-up twice in the UEFA Europa League. Despite the silverware, many feel he deserved more, given his contributions and leadership.

Both Fernandes and incoming manager Ruben Amorim have made it clear they are not looking for a departure. Amorim has referred to Fernandes as the “most important player” in the current squad, while Bruno himself has stated that he has no intention of leaving unless the club makes that decision for financial reasons.