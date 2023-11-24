Chef Vikas Khanna: I want to narrate success stories of women in India

Michelin-starred chef and filmmaker Vikas Khanna has been in the limelight for his women-centric projects. “I want to narrate the success stories of women in my country,” says Khanna, as he explains his choice of subject and adds, “I feel women’s stories are less represented in India when compared to the global stage, even though we have a good number of she-heroes.” Chef Vikas Khanna

Recalling an incident when actor Shah Rukh Khan asked if he would ever do a film with a male hero, Khanna shares, “When Shabana ji (Azmi, actor who plays the lead in The Imaginary Rain), told SRK ki ‘Main Vikas ki agli film kar rahi hun’, he called me and asked, ‘Yaar tu kabhi ladkon ke liye (with a male lead) film banayega ya nahin?’ And I said, ‘Yes, but let me find a plot where a man’s story stands out’.”

Elaborating on the kind of project he finds ideal, Khanna says, “If I find something exceptional or a story where male and female characters cross each other’s path in such a way that they both shine out, then I’ll go ahead with it. Till then, I’m happy with stories that make my nation proud.”

Talking about the late chef Tarla Dalal’s biopic, Tarla, the Masterchef India judge says, “We work exceptionally hard; just because we’ve reached a certain position in our careers doesn’t make the grind easier. I remember how difficult it was for me to find a footing in the US as a chef. Seeing Tarla ji’s story on screen made me look back at my journey.”

