Chitrangada Singh on loosing big projects: I lost on a chance to work with Shah Rukh Khan in Chalte Chalte

“(Director) Anand Rai had come to me for the part that Kangana did, and I said no. I think at that time I listened to too many people and made some bad choices,” says the 49-year-old, adding: “I think Kangana was brilliant. She was mind-blowing in that film. I think I made some really bad mistakes. You think other people know better, but that’s not always true.”

Chitrangada Singh says her decisions have shaped her journey as an actor, but sometimes listening to voices that weren’t always her own has made her miss out on big projects too. “It’s part of the process,” she says, recalling, “I said no to Gangs of Wasseypur (2012). Anurag (filmmaker Kashyap) had come to me for the role that Richa Chadda eventually did.” She adds how she not only turned down Richa’s role but also Tanu Weds Manu (2011), which later starred Kangana Ranaut opposite R Madhavan.

Recalling a similar incident of missing out on a big opportunity opposite SRK, she pinpoints that it wasn’t because she said no to it but because she had stepped away from work and changed her number. “The one I didn’t say no to but still missed was Chalte Chalte (2003) with Shah Rukh Khan. He told me this himself when we were shooting an ad together. He said they were looking for my number. I had left work for seven or eight years. That’s when it really hits you,” she says.

Chitrangada, who was recently seen in Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, shares how saying yes to roles to constantly be seen is a struggle in itself. “Our industry has a very short memory. If you’re not visible enough or aren’t visible for long, they tend to forget. You have to keep reminding people of the work you’ve done and what you’re capable of,” she says.

“There are circles you’re not present in, you’re not hobnobbing with certain people, and they tend to forget the work that you’ve done,” concludes Chitrangada.