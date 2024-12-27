2024 | Baby boom ft. TV celebs: From Drashti-Niraj, Prince-Yuvika, Shraddha-Rahul to Devoleena Bhattacharjee-Shanawaz

This year, we witnessed some of our favourite TV celebs embracing parenthood. Here’s a heartwarming roundup of their joyous announcements and adorable baby moments. Drashti Dhami and Niraj Khemka, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary and Sana Sayyad and Imaad Shamsi became parents this year

Drashti Dhami and Niraj Khemka

Actor Drashti Dhami and Niraj Khemka welcomed their baby girl, Leela, on October 22. Nearly two weeks later, on Diwali, they shared her first photograph and followed up on November 28 with an adorable snap of her tiny toes while revealing her name. Married to Khemka, a businessman, since 2015, Dhami shared exclusively with HT City, “I’m totally loving being a mum.” She also delighted fans by sharing glimpses of her pregnancy journey online.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary

Reality TV stars Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, became proud parents to a baby girl, Ekleen, on October 19, six years into their marriage. Narula made the announcement in true celebratory style during a public event, saying, “Mein aaplogo ko ek khushkhabri dera hu ki mein baap ban gaya hu.” Earlier, the couple revealed their pregnancy with a quirky post featuring a red toy car alongside their own, captioned, “Baby aane wala hai jald” (baby is coming soon).

Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal

Actor Shraddha Arya and her husband, Naval officer Rahul Nagal, were blessed with twins — a baby boy and girl — on November 29. Arya shared the happy news with a heartfelt note: “Two little bundles of joy have made our family complete. Our Hearts Are Doubly Full.” Married since November 2021, Shraddha had announced her pregnancy in September with a charming Instagram post captioned, “We Are Expecting A Little Miracle!”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh

TV star Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her husband, fitness trainer Shanawaz Shaikh, welcomed their baby boy on December 18. Sharing the exciting news with a heartwarming video captioned, “Hello world! Our little angel BOY is here...18/12/2024 (sic),” the couple delighted fans. Bhattacharjee had revealed her pregnancy back in August with a heartfelt post featuring moments from a traditional panchamrit ritual, putting months of speculation to rest.

Sana Sayyad and Imaad Shamsi

Actor Sana Sayyad and her husband Imaad Shamsi welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on October 9. Sayyada had earlier shared her pregnancy news with a glowing maternity shoot, calling the journey “happy and emotional.” After announcing her daughter’s arrival on Instagram with “Welcome Baby Girl,” she left fans gushing over her heartfelt posts celebrating the milestone.