2026 Grammy Awards Winners List: Kendrick Lamar overtakes Jay-Z; Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish win big
Grammys 2026 celebrated a genre-blending year, with Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish winning top honours
The music world turned its spotlight to Los Angeles on February 1, 2026, as the 68th Annual Grammy Awards unfolded at the Crypto.com Arena, honouring outstanding recordings from the past year. Hosted by Trevor Noah for the final time, the ceremony saw a mix of established stars and emerging talents walk away with the iconic golden gramophones, reflecting a year of genre-crossing creativity and cultural milestones. Latin music made history, hip-hop continued its dominance, and fresh voices like Olivia Dean marked their arrival on the global stage.
Here's a look at the winner's list:
Album of the Year
Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Record of the Year
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – Luther
Song of the Year
Billie Eilish – Wildflower
Best New Artist
Olivia Dean
Best Pop Vocal Album
Lady Gaga – Mayhem
Best Pop Solo Performance
Lola Young – Messy
Best Rap Album
Kendrick Lamar – GNX
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Golden – from KPop Demon Hunters
Best Dance/Electronic Album
FKA twigs – EUSEXUA
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Cirkut
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Best Rock Album
Turnstile – Never Enough
Best R&B Album
Leon Thomas – Mutt
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Barbra Streisand – The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Ludwig Göransson – Sinners
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Sinners – various artists
Bad Bunny’s win for Debí Tirar Más Fotos marked a milestone as one of the first Spanish-language albums to take Album of the Year, while Kendrick Lamar further cemented his legacy as one of the most decorated hip-hop artists in Grammy history. Many congratulations to the well deserved winners!
