    2026 Grammy Awards Winners List: Kendrick Lamar overtakes Jay-Z; Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish win big

    Grammys 2026 celebrated a genre-blending year, with Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish winning top honours

    Published on: Feb 02, 2026 12:03 PM IST
    By Mahima Pandey
    The music world turned its spotlight to Los Angeles on February 1, 2026, as the 68th Annual Grammy Awards unfolded at the Crypto.com Arena, honouring outstanding recordings from the past year. Hosted by Trevor Noah for the final time, the ceremony saw a mix of established stars and emerging talents walk away with the iconic golden gramophones, reflecting a year of genre-crossing creativity and cultural milestones. Latin music made history, hip-hop continued its dominance, and fresh voices like Olivia Dean marked their arrival on the global stage.

    Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish win big at 2026 Grammy Awards

    Here's a look at the winner's list:

    Album of the Year

    Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos

    Record of the Year

    Kendrick Lamar & SZA – Luther

    Song of the Year

    Billie Eilish – Wildflower

    Best New Artist

    Olivia Dean

    Best Pop Vocal Album

    Lady Gaga – Mayhem

    Best Pop Solo Performance

    Lola Young – Messy

    Best Rap Album

    Kendrick Lamar – GNX

    Best Song Written for Visual Media

    Golden – from KPop Demon Hunters

    Best Dance/Electronic Album

    FKA twigs – EUSEXUA

    Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

    Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity

    Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

    Cirkut

    Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

    Amy Allen

    Best Rock Album

    Turnstile – Never Enough

    Best R&B Album

    Leon Thomas – Mutt

    Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

    Barbra Streisand – The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2

    Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

    Ludwig Göransson – Sinners

    Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

    Sinners – various artists

    Bad Bunny’s win for Debí Tirar Más Fotos marked a milestone as one of the first Spanish-language albums to take Album of the Year, while Kendrick Lamar further cemented his legacy as one of the most decorated hip-hop artists in Grammy history. Many congratulations to the well deserved winners!

    Mahima Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Mahima Pandey

      Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time.

    recommendedIcon
