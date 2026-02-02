2026 Grammy Awards Winners List: Kendrick Lamar overtakes Jay-Z; Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish win big

The music world turned its spotlight to Los Angeles on February 1, 2026, as the 68th Annual Grammy Awards unfolded at the Crypto.com Arena, honouring outstanding recordings from the past year. Hosted by Trevor Noah for the final time, the ceremony saw a mix of established stars and emerging talents walk away with the iconic golden gramophones, reflecting a year of genre-crossing creativity and cultural milestones. Latin music made history, hip-hop continued its dominance, and fresh voices like Olivia Dean marked their arrival on the global stage.

Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish win big at 2026 Grammy Awards