5 Sidhu Moosewala songs that keep the late singer alive in our hearts even today

Before he joined the Indian National Congress and entered the world of politics, Sidhu Moosewala won the country over with his gift for music. He was truly a legend and his death, just days before his 29th birthday, broke millions of hearts. Well, today on his birth anniversary, let’s celebrate the man who made us fall in love with his music and thoughtful lyrics. Here are Sidhu’s top 5 chartbuster hits to remember him by: Sidhu Moosewala in a still from The Last Ride

The Last Ride (2022)

Just weeks before his untimely demise, Sidhu released this single. In the song, he paid homage to Tupac Shakur who too was murdered at a young age. The reason why this track gained popularity after Sidhu’s death is that many fans believe the late singer predicted his tragic end with The Last Ride

295 (2021)

After his death, many fans pointed out the coincidence of this track’s title being the same date on which Sidhu was assassinated— 29/5. One of his most successful and loved tracks, 295 was the late singer’s opinion on Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code which makes the destruction or defilement of a place of worship or sacred object, with intent to insult a religion, a punishable offence. Recently Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi referred to this very track when asked how many seats his party is expecting in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Legend (2019)

Sidhu has emerged as a legend in the Indian music industry. How could he not have a song about it? Even today when you search for this track on the internet, you’ll see several comments from fans who believe that Sidhu was a legend, is a legend and will continue being a legend till the end of time

Dhakka (2019)

Sidhu collaborated with fellow singer Punjabi Afsana Khan for this track. The music video featured him embroiled in student council elections. Even after all these years, you’ll find several recent comments under this music video with fans calling the song a ‘masterpiece’

Same Beef (2019)

Another evergreen track! This work of art was a fiery collaboration between Sidhu and Bohemia. While some believe the song was a tribute to enduring friendships, others have claimed that the track is for those people who the singers have complaints against

In his 6 years as a musician, Sidhu gave his fans several gems including these 5. It is through all these beautiful songs that he continues to live on in our hearts.