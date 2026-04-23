Exclusive! 90s pop star Shweta Shetty on moving abroad for love, breaking industry stereotypes and performing in Mumbai

90s pop star Shweta Shetty who delivered hits like Deewane Toh Deewane Hai, along with film songs like Rukmani (Roja, 1994), Mangta Hai Kya (Rangeela, 1995) Dil Tote Tote Ho Gaya (Bichhoo, 2000) and more, will perform in Mumbai next month. Speaking about her prep she says, “I love pushing the envelope, and this show is going to be something like that, from Reshma’s Lambi Judaai to Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You, to R &B and Hip Hop numbers. I’m not trying to show off but just enjoy myself on stage, after having being categorised all my life. ” She adds that she will be jamming with performers in their 20s and loves their energy.

Shweta Shetty

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The singer left the country at the peak of her popularity to marry ex-husband Clemens Brandt and live in his country Germany. Recalling that time she says, “We artistes have a cold, stern, business like exterior but true artistes are also have the most sensitive, breakable hearts. I fell in love and unfortunately he wasn’t from Delhi or Mumbai, he was from Germany. It was the most normal thing for me, to fall in love and get married. I was just happy learning German, cooking and travelling with my partner. I was enjoying being a wife and was never overtly ambitious.” She adds that the marriage did not work out and she returned to India, today at 56, she has no regrets about not having a child. “I wanted to have a child but my ex-husband did not, so I said maybe later, that later never came. I don’t regret it all, after all the things I went through I don’t know how I would have dealt with it if I had a child.” Today she describes herself as a gypsy who enjoys travelling and is currently living amidst nature in Alibaug.

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{{^usCountry}} Shweta with her dusky look, curly hair, toned body and husky voice stood out in the industry at a time where the entertainment industry demanded light skin, straight hair, a petite look and soft vocals. She recalls, “At shootings the make-up artist would try to whiten me and I would look like a ghost. I learnt to do my own make-up, here I was with my dark skin, curly hair and a voice that didn’t fit Bollywood. When Johnny Joker came out, it was a break for people who did not dress in saris, because that was the look pop stars required those days. I was politely asked to wear decent clothes for my interviews but I wore jeans and a tank top that may have been tight according to them.” She adds that she never changed who she was, wearing traditional wear only occasionally.The artiste who continues to remain fit says it is thanks to yoga. She says, “I practise yoga five-six times a week and meditate, besides riyaz. I'm surrounded by nature in Alibaug and sleep well without traffic and constructions sounds, while breathing fresh air.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shweta with her dusky look, curly hair, toned body and husky voice stood out in the industry at a time where the entertainment industry demanded light skin, straight hair, a petite look and soft vocals. She recalls, “At shootings the make-up artist would try to whiten me and I would look like a ghost. I learnt to do my own make-up, here I was with my dark skin, curly hair and a voice that didn’t fit Bollywood. When Johnny Joker came out, it was a break for people who did not dress in saris, because that was the look pop stars required those days. I was politely asked to wear decent clothes for my interviews but I wore jeans and a tank top that may have been tight according to them.” She adds that she never changed who she was, wearing traditional wear only occasionally.The artiste who continues to remain fit says it is thanks to yoga. She says, “I practise yoga five-six times a week and meditate, besides riyaz. I'm surrounded by nature in Alibaug and sleep well without traffic and constructions sounds, while breathing fresh air.” {{/usCountry}}

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The singer adds that now that she’s made a comeback she’s excited to collaborate with today’s artistes like Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Badshah and Yo Yo Honey Singh.Meanwhile, she admits she and her contemporary Sunita Rao were often confused to be each other by the audience. “We are always confused to be each other. When I used to do shows, people would come ask for an autograph and then say ‘Pari Hoon Main aapne nahi gaya?’ I used to sign as Sunita Rao at times and she would sign as Shweta Shetty. People would ask her why she didn't sing Deewane Toh Deewane Hai.”

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