Aahana Kumra shifts focus to production: I haven't had an offer in over 3 years, I need to pay my bills

Aahana Kumra, who was last seen in India Lockdown in 2022, reveals that she is venturing into production after not receiving much offers as per her taste. She tells us, “I am not being offered shows anymore. I haven’t received an offer in more than three years. Nobody is offering me anything. I used to do so much work on OTT but haven’t done any since so many years, and I am completely fine with it. Log saal mai 1-2 shows karlete hain, mai toh vo bhi nahi karahi, mujhe toh pata hi nahi kya chal raha hai.” Aahana Kumra on focusing on production

The 39-year-old further goes on to reason that this might be happening because everyone wants to cast A-listers in their projects. “They (makers) want to go to a star or somebody who is going to charge less. I am looking at alternate forms of cinema because I have to run my kitchen. I am trying to do something else in life. Honestly, I have carried the very ‘good actor’ ka tag for long now, I am done now. If you are a good actor, nobody offers you work, and yeh good actor ka tag leke mujhe kuch karna nahi hai agar kaam hi nahi milraha. I have to pay my bills!” Kumra remarks.

Also Read: Aahana Kumra on social media influencers taking over acting jobs: If you are making reel everyday, who's going to act?

The actor shares that she is into “producing content” now. “I have got my own production house. I am going to focus on those things now because I feel that’s the way forward for me. If I do get offered something, I’ll do it, but I work on my terms. It’s a little tough situation because the market is really bad,” she continues, “I know that people will not comfortably say, ‘No no we want you’. Everyone has become so easily replaceable these days. It has become like a fish market. Jahan sassta milega vahan se lelenge.”

Kumra also mentions that she feels passionate about cinema and is not going to give up. “Cinema is something I always wanted to be a part of. It’s a dream I am not going to give up on easily. If not through acting, I will accomplish it through production. I am not going to wait, I will just keep working. If this will have to happen on the acting front, they will happen,” she asserts.

“I will be happy to make announcements as soon as we have something. We did a Puja for the production house a few days ago. I will be producing both OTT and theatrical projects. My concentration is there only, I am doing that from morning to evening,” the actor ends, highlighting her plans of producing projects.