Aasha Goradia Goble on expecting second child with Brent: Very excited for William Alexander to be a big brother

Aashka Goradia Goble is all set for embracing motherhood once again. She had shared on social media recently that she and husband Brent Goble are set to expand their family, which already has a two-year-old William Alexander. Aashka Goradia Goble with husband Brent Goble

Talking to us, she says, “Brent and I are over the moon that our family is ready for a new addition, we are very excited for William to be a big brother! This journey to us is extremely special and we are waiting for all the magic to unfold.”

While Aashka is a busy entrepreneur running her makeup business, Brent is a yoga teacher and practitioner. With such busy schedules, are they both thinking about how they will juggle their professional and personal lives? It’s a question conventionally posed only to the woman, we further add.

Aashka says it indeed applies to both of them, “We have to submit our time to both aspects of our lives, priority and urgency of each matter. We have thought about it, and planning to take the day as it comes. I cannot say we can balance - there is no balance, we have to take each day as it comes, it’s the same for both of us.”

She lights up when we ask how motherhood has treated her so far, “It has been very rewarding to be a mother, the best role of my life ever. I will never exchange that with anything. The best thing I have done is being a mom to my son, and now looking forward to the next one to come.”