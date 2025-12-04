It's a ‘Beach Baby’ again! Aashka Goradia, Brent Goble announce pregnancy on 8th wedding anniversary

The couple shared the joyous news on their eighth wedding anniversary on Wednesday. They posted an animated, beach-themed video set to the sound of sea waves and chirping birds. Goradia also revealed that their second child is due in May next year.

Their caption read, “On our 8th wedding anniversary!! The best news to share with you all on our special day!!”

The post further stated, “Life with Alexander is going to get more and more exciting.. another BEACH BABY! Send us your love and blessings, as always! ♥️♥️♥️ #khushibaatnesebadhtihai.”

The animated video unfolds with the text: “Another beach baby is on the way! We are waiting for the next greatest gift to arrive in May 2026. Send us your love and blessings! Aashka, Brent and Alexander”.

The couple welcomed their first child, Alexander, in October 2023.

On October 11 this year, she shared an adorable video of her son, captioning it, “How is time flying so fast - my little baby is going to be 2 and there has been no other time in our lives that has been this precious. You changed our lives and us for good. Growing with you but don’t grow so fast ♥️ My heart could not love anymore as it loves you. #WillyAlex ♥️.”