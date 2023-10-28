Aashka Goradia welcomes a baby boy: ‘She delivered him with the strength and grace of an angel’

Former actor Aashka Goradia welcomed her first child, a baby boy on Friday. They took to social media to make the announcement. In the picture that they shared online, Aashka and her husband Brent Goble gently held the hands of their newborn. (Also read: Aashka Goradia talks about her pregnancy) Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble welcome their first child.

Aashka - Brent blessed with a son

The couple shared the cute picture with a note by Brent on Instagram, "This morning at 7:45am, William Alexander came into this world and straight into our hearts. (heart emoji) While I know my life existed before this day, I remember very little of it. For now, until my dying day, I’ll be Alex’s Daddy."

"Aashka delivered him with the strength of grace of an angel. She’s resting now, with our little one next to her. Our hearts have never been brighter. I’ve never known a love like this. Now and every day, I’ll have living proof God exists. #family #newborn #parents #baby #happybirthday," the post further said.

Aashka's personal life

Aashka and her husband Brent Goble tied the knot in 2017. The couple had announced the pregnancy in May this year. Talking about the decision to have a baby now, Aashka had told Hindustan Times in an interview earlier this year, that they needed time to enjoy as well as grow as a couple before they took the decision to have kids. “Brent had moved his entire life to India and he needed time to settle into a country where he can confidently raise his child, I need to ensure I have given undivided time to my business before I start finding a streak to find balance between child and work. We felt we are at a stage where we are ready to have a child," she said.

Aashka in showbiz

Having worked in popular fiction TV shows such as Baal Veer, Naagin, and Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Aashka got her first claim to fame with the popular TV show Kkusum. She was most recently seen in 2019 in the TV show Daayan. She announced her retirement from acting in 2021, saying that she needs to focus on her business.

Apart from the fictional shows, Aashka also appeared as a contestant on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 6. She also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye alongside Brent.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON