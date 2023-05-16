It’s a November baby for Aashka Goradia Goble: Brent and I felt we are ready, she says

Aashka Goradia Goble is feeling on top of the world- she is finally set to embrace parenthood, along with husband Brent Goble, six years after they got married in 2017. Aashka Goradia got married to Brent Goble in 2017.

It’s expected to be a November baby, she informs us. Why did they decide this was the correct time to expand their family? “We both needed some time to enjoy and to get to grow together as a couple and as individuals. Brent had moved his entire life to India and he needed time to settle into a country where he can confidently raise his child, I need to ensure I have given undivided time to my business before I start finding a streak to find balance between child and work. We felt we are at a stage where we are ready to have a child,” says the 27-year-old, popular for starring in shows such as Kkusum and Kahin Toh Hoga.

She adds that they both had discussed having children when they met for the first time. Goradia shares, “Brent and I always wanted this, even when we met the first time - I remember both of us exclaiming to one another to have a child and so It has truly been the best gift. No other news has ever felt like this one. Both Brent and I teared up knowing that our lives would have a whole new meaning.”

As of now, the actor has not made any changes to her daily schedule, and is still going about her professional commitments normally. “I still work for 10-12 hours a day and I choose to continue doing that hoping a healthy journey through this pregnancy. The joy of going to work is more meaningful, every minute is more meaningful,” she tells us.

Talking about their family’s reaction to the good news, she says, “Our families are over joyed and everyone had a whole new reason to be more excited and waiting for it to be November to meet the new member of the family, probably the youngest for now.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON