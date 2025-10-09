Rashami Desai's ex, Nandish Sandhu gets engaged to Kavita Banerjee; announces with a cute post

Television actor Nandish Sandhu has shared a piece of exciting personal news with his fans. Taking to social media, Nandish revealed that he got engaged to actress Kavita Banerjee in September this year. The actor captioned his post, “Hi Partner. 💍❤️🌟 Ready? 😁.” He also shared a story — later re-posted by Kavita — showing the couple holding hands, with Kavita flaunting her engagement ring and the caption marking their special date: 5/09/25.

About Nandish Sandhu Nandish started his career in modelling before transitioning to television. He gained widespread fame for his portrayal of Veer Singh Bundela in Uttaran (2009–2012). He also appeared in shows like Phir Subah Hogi (2012), Beintehaa (2014), and Grahan (2021). His film credits include Super 30 (2019), Phir Subah Hogi (2012) and Jubilee (2023), according to IMDb.

On his personal front, Nandish was previously married to actress Rashami Desai. They tied the knot in 2012 after falling in love on the sets of Uttaran but separated three years later. Reflecting on that chapter, Nandish told Siddharth Kannan, “I think it was a wise decision on both our parts that we mutually decided to go our separate ways. Things were not working out in terms of our thought processes. Our thoughts, our vision, our temperament was not the same, so I think we just hurried into it. We were young then, not very wise.” He also admitted, “Compatibility came into the picture when we started living together after getting married, and we realised we were not compatible. We did not have the maturity to agree to disagree.”