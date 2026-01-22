‘Abhishek Bachchan broke down, Preity Zinta got personal’: KJo reveals what happened on Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna set

Karan Johar’s 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna received mixed reviews from the audience on release, but it went on to become a cult classic. This was because the musical romantic drama, which explored themes of marital infidelity, emotional dissatisfaction and dysfunctional relationships was way ahead of its time. It followed the story of Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji’s characters, who begin an extramarital affair after years of unhappy marriages with their respective onscreen spouses, played by Preity Zinta and Abhishek Bachchan. Well, in a new interview, KJo has revealed how the emotional turmoil we witnessed onscreen affected the actors behind the scenes.

During a recent event with Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar shared how difficult it was for Preity Zinta to understand why Shah Rukh Khan’s character cheated in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. KJo remembered, “She was getting very personal… I had taken her aside, and we went for a walk. I said, ‘It’s not Preity Zinta. This is Rhea. It’s happening to her’.” Well, Preity was not the only one. Talking about Rani’s onscreen husband Abhishek Bachchan, Karan shared, “I remember, at one point, Abhishek broke down… remember there was an emotional scene? I remember he broke down. There were moments when I could just see you (Rani) looking sullen and sad. I realised that everyone was going through beats in their heads because the film talks about ground realities and emotional realities… things that people go through but don’t like to address… It was a very tumultuous experience.”