Actor and MP Ravi Kishan on playing Lord Ram in Ayodhya Ki Ramleela: Dara hua hoon, can't afford to go wrong with Shri Ram

Actor and Parliamentarian Ravi Kishan, who will be essaying the role of Shri Ram at Ayodhya Ki Ramleela on October 19 and 20 in New Delhi, with the event being telecast worldwide, says he is "scared" to play the deity on stage.

Actor Ravi Kishan and his AI image in role of Shri Ram that he will perform at Ayodhya Ki Ram Leela in New Delhi on October 19 and 20 (Photo: Instagram and AI)

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He tells HT City, “Pehli baar Shri Ram ke roop dharan karne ka saubhagya mila and I pray and wish that He enters my body and gives me the energy to perform with grace. I have earlier played Parashuram and Kevat, as a kid I have played Mata Sita as well, and in a TV serial I have essayed the role of Shri Krishna as well, but this is different. I always want to play Shri Ram”

Admitting that he is feeling more scared than he does on screen, he says, "Andar se dara hua hoon! I believe for an actor that fear and scare is very important when you go on the stage, and this is the role of Shri Ram, so all the more reason to get it right… In the subconscious mind it's always there that any mistake does not happen."

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{{^usCountry}} Drawing a parallel between stage and screen, he says, "You can't afford to go wrong or improvise and have to stay within the bound script and character. I can have all the experience, but after all we are humans and anyone can commit mistakes! I try to give my 100% and that has resulted in the success of my roles in Mirzapur The Movie, Maamla Legal Hai and Laapatta Ladies." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drawing a parallel between stage and screen, he says, "You can't afford to go wrong or improvise and have to stay within the bound script and character. I can have all the experience, but after all we are humans and anyone can commit mistakes! I try to give my 100% and that has resulted in the success of my roles in Mirzapur The Movie, Maamla Legal Hai and Laapatta Ladies." {{/usCountry}}

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He recalls that being a son of a priest, he has grown up listening to tales of Shri Ram and Mahadev, and now he is getting the chance. "It's not only about that act – chahrey pe soumyata, shaleenta, saiyam, ekagrita, because you portray the character of puroshon mein uttam Shri Ram. The entire world will watch and on live telecast over 50 crore people will watch it on Doordarshan, OTT and YouTube live streamings."

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On his prep, he says, "The great thing is that we are in Navratri and I am fasting, so with a shudh body and pure soul I will essay the role. I am a vegetarian and have been on a special diet to look lean. Before the Ram Leela I will shave off my moustaches and am keeping myself calm and composed so that I can portray the role perfectly."