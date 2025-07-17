Actor Aniruddh Dave turns filmmaker with wildlife documentary Dudhwa: The Hidden Gem of UP

Known for his diverse roles across television and cinema, actor Aniruddh Dave has now ventured behind the camera — and into the wild — with his debut documentary Dudhwa: The Hidden Gem of UP. “I’ve always believed that stories exist everywhere — you just need to tune in and listen,” says Aniruddh, who shot and directed the 12-minute documentary entirely in June this year. The project, he shares, is a tribute to Nature and one of India’s most pristine forest ecosystems, the Dudhwa National Park in Uttar Pradesh. Actor Aniruddh Dave

Having made his big-screen debut with Teree Sang in 2009, followed by roles in films such as Pranaam (2019), Bell Bottom (2021) and Chandu Champion (2024), Aniruddh says this new chapter has been both humbling and liberating. “Jungle mein jaanwaron ke hisaab se chalna padta hai,” says Aniruddh, adding, “You adapt to their world, not the other way around. We were waking up at 4am every day, syncing our schedule with theirs.” Interestingly, the idea to make the film took root after he wrapped up an untitled feature film, slated for a 2026 release. “I suddenly found myself with a gap in my schedule. Instead of sitting idle, I decided to take the plunge into something I’ve always wanted to do — documentary filmmaking,” he recalls. Aniruddh says he was inspired by Kartiki Gonsalves’ short The Elephant Whisperers, which won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film in 2023. “That film left a deep impression on me,” he adds.

The project, which is now in post-production, is slated for release in August on UP Tourism’s official platforms. Beyond digital platforms, the actor-turned-director is also in talks to screen the documentary in cinemas, possibly ahead of full-length feature films — a rare honour for a wildlife short. “We’re exploring options to take it to film festivals too, depending on official permissions,” he adds.